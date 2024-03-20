PM Narendra Modi Highlights Balakot Strike, Zero-tolerance Policy on Terrorism

At the 'News18 Rising Bharat Summit' held in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his insights into the events leading up to and following the Balakot airstrike in Pakistan, underlining India's resolve against terrorism. His speech emphasized how 'new India' is prepared to retaliate with full force to any acts of terror, showcasing a significant shift in the country's defense policy. This stance against terrorism is not just about national security but also plays a crucial role in India's path towards development and prosperity.

In a detailed recount of the event's timeline, Prime Minister Modi shed light on the circumstances that led to the decisive action at Balakot. The airstrike was a direct response to the Pulwama terrorist attack, where a convoy of Indian soldiers was targeted on Indian soil. Modi's administration, choosing to break from the past of strategic restraint, authorized a cross-border operation targeting terrorist camps. This marked a significant moment in India's military strategy, demonstrating a new willingness to engage in preemptive strikes against terrorism.

India's Zero-Tolerance Policy Towards Terrorism

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi articulated the philosophy guiding India's current approach to terrorism. He emphasized that the era of tolerating terrorism is over for India, and the nation is now ready to strike back with all its might. This policy of zero tolerance is seen as essential for securing the nation and ensuring a safe environment for its developmental agenda. The Prime Minister's words at the summit resonate with his government's actions, which have consistently prioritized national security and defense.

The Balakot airstrike and India's firm stance on terrorism send a strong message to the international community and terrorist organizations. It indicates that India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and citizens against any form of terror. This shift in policy has implications for India's foreign relations and its position in global geopolitics. Furthermore, it highlights the importance of a secure and stable environment for economic growth and societal development, reinforcing the link between national security and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reflections at the 'News18 Rising Bharat Summit' not only provide insights into the strategic decisions behind the Balakot airstrike but also underline India's evolving defense policy. As the nation continues to navigate the challenges of global terrorism, its resolute stance serves as a cornerstone for its developmental aspirations.