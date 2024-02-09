PM Modi Pledges Even Bigger Decisions for India's Development in Anticipated Third Term

In a bold declaration at the ET Now Global Business Summit 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled his government's intent to make 'even bigger decisions' in its anticipated third term. Confidently expressing faith in the upcoming elections, Modi pledged to expedite India's development and eradicate poverty with renewed vigor.

Advertisment

A Roadmap to 'New India'

Over the past one-and-a-half years, the Prime Minister has been diligently working on crafting new schemes. Now, he stands on the brink of finalizing an all-encompassing 'roadmap' for future initiatives. This strategic plan, which remains undisclosed to the public, is being meticulously developed with inputs from over 15 lakh people.

Modi communicated that this comprehensive roadmap would be completed within the next 20-30 days. He promised that 'New India' will operate at 'super speed,' echoing the spirit of progress that has come to define his administration.

Advertisment

Critiquing the Past, Embracing the Future

In a stark contrast to the previous UPA government's 10-year tenure, Modi's administration released a White Paper on the economy. This document critically evaluates the economic management during the UPA regime, implicitly highlighting the economic approach of the current BJP government.

The White Paper underscores the transformative growth India has experienced since independence, emphasizing the challenges, reforms, and technological advancements that have positioned it as the world's fastest-growing economy.

Advertisment

Reforms and Resilience

The Modi government has introduced various reforms and initiatives aimed at bolstering India's economic prowess. These include the Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, production linked incentives, infrastructure development, digital platforms, and inclusive growth policies.

India's resilience in the post-pandemic recovery has been noteworthy, demonstrating its ability to weather adversity and bounce back stronger. This resurgence is evident in the nation's increasing contribution to the global GDP, showcasing its growing importance in the international economic landscape.

As Modi prepares to steer India towards unprecedented growth, the world watches with bated breath. The promise of 'even bigger decisions' in the third term sets the stage for a new chapter in India's economic journey, one that is poised to redefine its position on the global stage.