PM Modi Meets Newly Elected Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church: A New Chapter in Faith-Governance Interplay

In a significant interplay of faith and governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Archbishop Raphael Thattil, the newly elected Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, on February 9, 2024. This encounter, described as a 'cordial visit' by Thattil, took place in New Delhi, the heart of India's political landscape.

A New Chapter Unfolds: The Election of Archbishop Thattil

The narrative begins with the resignation of Cardinal George Alencherry from his post as the head of the Syro-Malabar Church on December 7 of the previous year. This paved the way for the Synod of Bishops to elect Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, popularly known as Thattil, as the new Major Archbishop. His election marked a turning point in the leadership of one of the largest Eastern Catholic Churches in communion with Rome.

A Cordial Meeting: The Archbishop and the Prime Minister

Following his appointment, Thattil met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what he described as a 'cordial visit'. This meeting, devoid of any specific agenda, was an opportunity for the two leaders to engage in dialogue and establish a rapport. Thattil emphasized that the meeting was not a platform to address the various concerns of the church, such as the recent incident of violence in Manipur.

Expressing his satisfaction with the meeting, Thattil stated, "I am happy to have met the Prime Minister. It is the responsibility of all citizens to cooperate with the government." This sentiment underlines the shared commitment to nation-building and the recognition of the role that religious institutions play in fostering a harmonious society.

A Dialogue for the Future: The Church and the Government

Although the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) had extensively discussed church-related issues at a meeting in Bengaluru, Thattil clarified that his visit to the Prime Minister was not intended to raise those matters. He indicated that the CBCI plans to engage with government officials at a later stage to discuss the challenges faced by the church.

This interaction between Thattil and Modi signifies a new chapter in the relationship between the Syro-Malabar Church and the Indian government. It underscores the importance of dialogue and cooperation in addressing the complex issues that intersect faith and politics.

As the narrative evolves, the world watches with anticipation to see how this relationship unfolds and the impact it will have on the religious and political landscape of India. The 'cordial visit' between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Archbishop Raphael Thattil marks a significant milestone in this unfolding story.