en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive

In a testament to his commitment to cleanliness and sanitation, India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, recently took part in a cleanliness drive at Maharashtra’s Kalaram Temple, in Nashik. Engaging in the ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ initiative, the Prime Minister was captured on video, diligently wiping the temple floor, a symbolic gesture underscoring the importance of maintaining cleanliness in places of worship.

PM Modi’s Appeal for Nationwide Cleanliness

Prime Minister Modi’s participation in the Swachhata Abhiyan is part of a broader appeal to citizens across India. Encouraging them to engage in similar cleanliness activities at temples nationwide, he emphasized the significance of communal responsibility towards maintaining a clean environment. The Prime Minister not only took part in the cleaning drive but also performed rituals and sang devotional songs, further ingraining the importance of cleanliness within the cultural fabric of the nation.

Aligning with the Swachh Bharat Mission

This initiative is likely in line with the broader Swachh Bharat Mission, a nationwide campaign promoting cleanliness and hygiene across India. The mission aims to eradicate open defecation and improve waste management by promoting basic sanitation practices and solid waste management.

Leadership Setting an Example

The Prime Minister’s active participation in cleanliness drives underscores the role of leadership in setting an example for the public. It highlights the ongoing efforts to integrate cleanliness into the cultural consciousness of the country, emphasizing community-driven initiatives for a cleaner and healthier environment. The event not only accentuated the Prime Minister’s commitment to cleanliness but also reinforced the message of communal responsibility towards maintaining a clean environment, particularly at places of significant cultural and religious importance.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
53 seconds ago
Ayodhya Erects 'Tent City' for Sadhus in Anticipation of Ram Temple Event
As the city of Ayodhya in India prepares for a significant event at the Ram Temple, the local administration has erected a ‘tent city’ to accommodate the anticipated influx of sadhus (holy persons). These preparations are in response to the impending 11-day consecration ceremony set to commence on January 22nd, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra
Ayodhya Erects 'Tent City' for Sadhus in Anticipation of Ram Temple Event
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
2 mins ago
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
2 mins ago
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
HMA Agro Industries Expands Operations Through Strategic Partnership Amid Declining Profits
1 min ago
HMA Agro Industries Expands Operations Through Strategic Partnership Amid Declining Profits
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
1 min ago
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Epic Trend: Meerut Vendors See Surge in 'Ramayana'-Themed Phone Covers
2 mins ago
Epic Trend: Meerut Vendors See Surge in 'Ramayana'-Themed Phone Covers
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
11 seconds
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
13 seconds
Amy Robach's Candid Discussion on Alcohol Use Post Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
35 seconds
Royal Langkawi International Regatta 2024: A Confluence of Global Sailing Talent
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
57 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
1 min
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
1 min
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
1 min
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
2 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
2 mins
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
57 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app