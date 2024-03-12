PM Modi Launches Sabarmati Ashram Revitalization, Expanding Gandhi's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat today, marking a significant moment with the inauguration of the redeveloped Kochrab Ashram, Mahatma Gandhi's first ashram in India, and the unveiling of the Gandhi Ashram Memorial's Master Plan. This initiative underscores Modi's commitment to preserving and promoting Gandhian values, aiming to make Gandhi's teachings more accessible and relevant to future generations.

Reviving Gandhian Ideals

The redevelopment project transforms the current five-acre ashram into a sprawling 55-acre memorial, including the restoration of 36 historical buildings. Key features of the Master Plan include new facilities for administration, visitor orientation, interactive workshops, and public utilities, all designed to enrich visitors' understanding of Gandhi's life and philosophy. The expansion also introduces a library and archives building for scholarly research and an interpretation center to cater to diverse visitor expectations.

Enhancing Visitor Experience

By expanding the ashram's area and enhancing its facilities, the project aims to provide a more immersive and educational experience. Interactive exhibits and workshops on traditional crafts like charkha spinning and cotton weaving will allow visitors to engage directly with the practices Gandhi advocated. These activities, along with the conservation of significant sites like 'Hriday Kunj', Gandhi's residence, are expected to draw visitors closer to Gandhian principles of simplicity, self-reliance, and non-violence.

Legacy for Future Generations

The Gandhi Ashram Memorial project is not just a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's legacy but also a platform for future generations to engage with his teachings. By preserving and showcasing Gandhi's life and ideals, the project aims to inspire visitors to reflect on the relevance of his values in today's world. The expansion and modernization of the ashram are envisioned to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Gandhi's contributions to India and humanity at large.

This initiative, part of a broader effort to enhance Gujarat's cultural and historical heritage, reinforces Prime Minister Modi's dedication to celebrating India's past while paving the way for a future informed by Gandhian principles of peace, sustainability, and social justice.