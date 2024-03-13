PM Modi Launches PM-SURAJ Portal, Empowers SC, ST, OBC Communities with ₹720 Crore Aid

On March 13, 2024, in a significant move aimed at uplifting disadvantaged sections of Indian society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the PM-SURAJ (Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan) national portal. This initiative, part of the government's focused efforts on social welfare, is designed to extend financial support and encourage entrepreneurship among Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and sanitation workers.

Advertisment

Empowering the Marginalized

During the launch, PM Modi underscored the importance of empowering marginalised communities, asserting that SCs, STs, and OBCs have been the primary beneficiaries of his government’s welfare schemes. Highlighting the progress, he revealed that one lakh beneficiaries from these communities have already received financial assistance amounting to ₹720 crore. Modi's administration has been actively working towards ensuring that the benefits of various schemes reach the intended recipients, thereby fostering socio-economic inclusivity.

Initiatives and Impact

Advertisment

Alongside the PM-SURAJ portal, the Prime Minister pointed out other measures such as increased scholarships and the Ambedkar Social Innovation and Incubation Mission aimed at supporting education and entrepreneurship within these communities. The event also saw the distribution of Ayushman Health Cards and PPE kits to 'Safai Mitras' under the NAMASTE initiative, further illustrating the government's commitment to the health and safety of sanitation workers. By providing credit support and facilitating access to essential resources, the portal is expected to catalyze the development of SC, ST, and OBC entrepreneurs across India.

Political and Social Significance

PM Modi's address also carried significant political undertones, as he critiqued the opposition for their alleged neglect of these communities in the past. By positioning his government as a champion of the underprivileged, Modi seeks to reinforce the BJP’s commitment to inclusivity and social justice. The election of Dalit and tribal leaders to presidential positions was cited as evidence of this commitment. This strategic focus on marginalized communities not only aims to ensure their socio-economic upliftment but also solidifies the BJP's appeal among these crucial voter segments.

Through the PM-SURAJ portal and related initiatives, the Modi government is laying the groundwork for a more equitable society where the welfare and advancement of marginalized communities are prioritized. By empowering these groups with the tools for financial independence and entrepreneurship, the administration is taking concrete steps towards achieving its vision of a developed India by 2047. The success of these initiatives could redefine India's socio-economic landscape, making it more inclusive and prosperous for all.