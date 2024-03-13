PM Modi Launches PM-SURAJ Portal, Empowering 1 Lakh Marginalised Entrepreneurs Nationwide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant move towards financial inclusion, inaugurated the PM-SURAJ (Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan) national portal on March 13, 2024, via a virtual event hosted in Tripura. This launch marks a pivotal moment in the government's efforts to provide credit support to the marginalized sections of society, with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha playing a key role in the event's proceedings.

Empowering Marginalized Entrepreneurs

The PM-SURAJ portal is designed as a national framework for providing credit assistance to entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities, including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and sanitation workers. Prime Minister Modi approved credit support for one lakh entrepreneurs, underlining the government's commitment to uplift the most marginalized segments of society. This initiative is facilitated through banks, NBFC-MFIs, and other financial organizations, aiming to bridge the gap between marginalized communities and access to credit.

Comprehensive Support for the Underprivileged

During the event, Prime Minister Modi also distributed Ayushman Health Cards and PPE kits to Safai Mitras (Sewer and Septic tank workers) under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE). This gesture underscores the government's holistic approach towards supporting the underprivileged, not just through financial inclusion but also by ensuring their health and safety. Over 3 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups across 500 districts were present, signifying the wide-reaching impact of this initiative.

State and National Leaders' Involvement

The launch saw participation from prominent figures such as Minister of Commerce Santana Chakma and Minister of ARDD Sudhangshu Das, highlighting the collaborative effort between state and national leadership in addressing the needs of marginalized communities. Additionally, Chief Minister Manik Saha's inauguration of the new terminal building of the Nagerjala bus stand in Agartala just before the PM-SURAJ launch event emphasizes the government's focus on modern infrastructure to improve public services.

This strategic move by Prime Minister Modi and his administration represents a significant step towards achieving social equity and financial empowerment for India's marginalized communities. By prioritizing the underprivileged and employing a multi-faceted approach to their upliftment, the PM-SURAJ portal launch sets a precedent for future initiatives aimed at inclusive growth and development across the nation.