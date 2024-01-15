en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has launched the first phase of the Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana (PMJM), a government initiative designed to uplift the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in India. The inaugural installment, released on January 15, 2024, signals the operational commencement of the scheme and the central government’s readiness to start delivering benefits to the people.

PMJM Yojana: A Beacon of Hope for the Marginalized

The PMJM, translating to ‘Prime Minister’s People’s Honor Scheme’ in English, is the Indian government’s latest effort to tackle challenges such as poverty, healthcare, and economic development. The scheme, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions across nine ministries. These interventions aim to provide PVTGs with basic amenities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

First Installment: A Step towards Empowerment

The first installment of the PMJM scheme was released via a video conference, where PM Modi virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of the initiative. This installment, amounting to Rs 540 crore, will be utilized for the construction of pucca houses for one lakh beneficiaries from PVTGs. The government had previously sanctioned the construction of 1,207-km roads in PVTG habitations, approved schemes to connect all left out PVTG households to the PM Jal Jeevan Mission, and sanctioned 916 anganwadi centres.

PM Modi’s Interaction: A Commitment to Welfare

This interaction with the beneficiaries not only underscores the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people but also provides a platform for the Prime Minister to connect with individuals directly affected by the policies. It is a part of a larger initiative to assess the impact of government schemes on the lives of citizens and gather feedback for making further improvements. By addressing the needs of the marginalized sections of society, the Indian government reaffirms its dedication to promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for all.

0
India Politics Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
30 seconds ago
Surge in USD/INR Option Trading Signals Investor Confidence in Rupee's Appreciation
January has witnessed a surge in over-the-counter dollar-rupee (USD/INR) options trading volumes in the United States, reaching 1.5 times the total volume of December. As per U.S. regulations, these transactions must be reported to Swap Data Repositories. It appears that banks are actively advising their clients to take long positions on the rupee, predominantly via
Surge in USD/INR Option Trading Signals Investor Confidence in Rupee's Appreciation
Cyber Attack on Indian Singer K.S. Chithra Following Her Ayodhya Temple Post
1 min ago
Cyber Attack on Indian Singer K.S. Chithra Following Her Ayodhya Temple Post
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches New Jawa 350 in India
2 mins ago
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches New Jawa 350 in India
Man Impaled by Iron Rod in Severe Construction Site Accident
37 seconds ago
Man Impaled by Iron Rod in Severe Construction Site Accident
Exide Industries Experiences Stock Price Dip; Shows Promising Valuation
38 seconds ago
Exide Industries Experiences Stock Price Dip; Shows Promising Valuation
Man Industries Reports Robust Order Book; Stock Prices Surge
45 seconds ago
Man Industries Reports Robust Order Book; Stock Prices Surge
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
34 seconds
Florida Panthers' Winning Streak Ends; Prepares for Anaheim Ducks
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
55 seconds
A Day of Thrills: Sports and Entertainment Lineup for January 15, 2024
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
56 seconds
The Champions Cup: A Battle for Integrity Amidst Format Changes and Controversies
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
56 seconds
Transforming Understanding of Breast Cancer Spread: The Role of Macrophages
Iowa Caucuses: Presidential Candidates Navigate Weather Chaos in Final Push
58 seconds
Iowa Caucuses: Presidential Candidates Navigate Weather Chaos in Final Push
Bob Bauld: The Green Party's 'Fairer and Greener' Candidate for Rossendale and Darwen
1 min
Bob Bauld: The Green Party's 'Fairer and Greener' Candidate for Rossendale and Darwen
Detroit Lions Triumph over Los Angeles Rams in Historic Playoff Victory
1 min
Detroit Lions Triumph over Los Angeles Rams in Historic Playoff Victory
Grayson Murray's Victorious Return at Sony Open Marks Personal and Professional Renewal
1 min
Grayson Murray's Victorious Return at Sony Open Marks Personal and Professional Renewal
Billy Bodin Battles Achilles Problem: Aiming for Uninterrupted Return
1 min
Billy Bodin Battles Achilles Problem: Aiming for Uninterrupted Return
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app