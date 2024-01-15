PM Modi Launches First Phase of Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has launched the first phase of the Pradhan Mantri JaanMaan Yojana (PMJM), a government initiative designed to uplift the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in India. The inaugural installment, released on January 15, 2024, signals the operational commencement of the scheme and the central government’s readiness to start delivering benefits to the people.

PMJM Yojana: A Beacon of Hope for the Marginalized

The PMJM, translating to ‘Prime Minister’s People’s Honor Scheme’ in English, is the Indian government’s latest effort to tackle challenges such as poverty, healthcare, and economic development. The scheme, with a budget of approximately Rs 24,000 crore, focuses on 11 critical interventions across nine ministries. These interventions aim to provide PVTGs with basic amenities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, education, health and nutrition, electricity, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

First Installment: A Step towards Empowerment

The first installment of the PMJM scheme was released via a video conference, where PM Modi virtually interacted with the beneficiaries of the initiative. This installment, amounting to Rs 540 crore, will be utilized for the construction of pucca houses for one lakh beneficiaries from PVTGs. The government had previously sanctioned the construction of 1,207-km roads in PVTG habitations, approved schemes to connect all left out PVTG households to the PM Jal Jeevan Mission, and sanctioned 916 anganwadi centres.

PM Modi’s Interaction: A Commitment to Welfare

This interaction with the beneficiaries not only underscores the government’s commitment to the welfare of the people but also provides a platform for the Prime Minister to connect with individuals directly affected by the policies. It is a part of a larger initiative to assess the impact of government schemes on the lives of citizens and gather feedback for making further improvements. By addressing the needs of the marginalized sections of society, the Indian government reaffirms its dedication to promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities for all.