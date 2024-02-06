PM Modi Lauds Goa's Diversity, Inaugurates Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the cultural diversity of Goa during his address at the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' program. He accentuated that irrespective of its diminutive size in area and population, Goa is a rich tapestry of immense social diversity. Modi underscored the harmonious coexistence of myriad communities and diverse faiths in Goa, presenting it as a paragon of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' or 'One India, Great India'.

Modi's Address Echoes BJP's Mantra

Modi attributed the recurrent election of the BJP in Goa to a national message that resonates with the party's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', translating to 'Together with all, Development for all'. He lauded Goa for reaching a milestone of 100% saturation in several central government schemes, stating that it epitomizes genuine secularism and social justice by eradicating disparities and the necessity for bribes to claim rights.

Modi Inaugurates Development Projects

During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects amounting to over ₹1,330 crore. Noteworthy among these are the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa, furnished with comprehensive facilities for students, faculty, and staff, and the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports, set to offer 28 courses to foster watersports and water rescue.

Boosting Tourism in Goa

Modi also laid the cornerstone for a Passenger Ropeway linking Panaji and Reis Magos, aimed at augmenting tourism in the region. Besides, he highlighted the boost in infrastructure in sectors including education, sports, water treatment, waste management, and tourism, and the distribution of 1930 appointment letters to new government recruits.

Modi's visit to Goa served as an opportunity to underscore the state's rapid development due to good governance and the saturation of various central government schemes. He mentioned the expansion of PM Awas Yojana and Ayushman Yojana in this year's budget, as well as the Matsya Sampada Yojana to enhance support to the fishermen community, and the allocation of Rs 11 lakh crore for infrastructure development in this year's budget.