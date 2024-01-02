en English
PM Modi Kickstarts Development Projects Worth Over Rs 19,850 Crore in Tamil Nadu

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant journey to Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirapalli, marking the commencement of development projects worth over Rs 19,850 crore. This momentous visit saw the Prime Minister lay the foundation stone for several projects spanning aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education sectors.

Modi’s Welcome and Inaugurations

Upon his arrival, Modi was welcomed by Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and other senior government officials. A notable event during his visit was the inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Tiruchirapalli airport. Built at a cost exceeding Rs 1100 crore, this state-of-the-art facility is equipped to serve over 44 lakh passengers annually and approximately 3,500 during peak hours.

Modi at Bharathidasan University

The Prime Minister graced the 38th convocation ceremony at Bharathidasan University as the chief guest, presenting awards to 1528 students. The ceremony was marked by a special address by Modi, further enriching the significance of the event.

Future Plans and Political Developments

Following this landmark visit, the Prime Minister is slated to initiate development projects worth over Rs 1,150 crore in Lakshadweep. In parallel political developments, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) Working President K Taraka Rama Rao commenced the New Year on a high note, setting an inspiring example. In Andhra Pradesh, ministers and officials extended their New Year greetings to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. In Karnataka, the inaugural special train from Malda Town to SMVT Bengaluru, flagged off by Modi, arrived in the city, greeted by BJP Lok Sabha Member PC Mohan and MLC A Devegowda. Concurrently, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, criticized the Siddaramaiah-led government for engaging in ‘hate politics’.

India Politics Transportation
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

