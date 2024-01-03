en English
India

PM Modi Kickstarts a Series of Nationwide Development Projects

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
PM Modi Kickstarts a Series of Nationwide Development Projects

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off on a nationwide journey, engaging in a series of inaugurations and foundation laying ceremonies for a plethora of development projects across various states. The Prime Minister’s visit to Kavaratti signified the launch of several initiatives designed to accelerate the growth of Lakshadweep. Modi also held a review meeting to evaluate the region’s progress.

Revitalizing Tamil Nadu’s Infrastructure

In Tamil Nadu, Modi dedicated an array of projects to the nation, chief among them being the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant (DFRP) at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research in Kalpakkam. Erected at a cost of around Rs 400 crore, this facility distinguishes itself as the only industrial-scale plant globally capable of processing both carbide and oxide spent fuels from fast reactors.

Marking another significant inauguration, Modi unveiled the new terminal building at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport. With an estimated cost of more than Rs 1100 crore, the terminal is designed to handle an annual traffic flow of over 44 lakh passengers. Modi also launched several railway enhancements, including track doubling and electrification projects, envisioned to strengthen freight and passenger transport capacity, thereby stimulating economic growth and job creation in Tamil Nadu.

Empowering Women in Kerala

Further on his itinerary, Modi is set to attend the ‘Sthree Shakthi Modikk Oppam’ (Empower Women with Modi) convention in Thrissur, Kerala. Organized by the Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this event marks the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill and is expected to host a vast gathering of women from diverse sectors.

Boosting Lakshadweep’s Progress

In Kavaratti, Lakshadweep, Modi inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 1150 crores, spanning across sectors such as technology, energy, water resources, healthcare, and education. He handed out laptops, bicycles, and PM Kisan Credit Cards to beneficiaries, thereby emphasizing the government’s commitment towards Lakshadweep’s development. The Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection project was dedicated to the people to ensure faster internet connectivity. The launch of this project represents a significant stride in communication infrastructure, expected to enhance internet services, telemedicine, e-governance, education, digital banking, and overall literacy in the islands.

India
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

