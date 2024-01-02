en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi Kicks Off ‘Viksit Bharat’ Campaign with Project Unveilings

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:23 am EST
PM Modi Kicks Off ‘Viksit Bharat’ Campaign with Project Unveilings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a multitude of project unveilings in Tamil Nadu as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ campaign, a strategic move in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections. During a two-day visit that included Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Kerala on January 2, Modi inaugurated and laid the groundwork for projects amounting to Rs 20,000 crore. These inaugurated projects signify a continuation of the Prime Minister’s nationwide tours, wherein he has been launching substantial infrastructure initiatives.

Nationwide Development Endeavors

The Prime Minister, for instance, recently introduced projects worth Rs 15,700 crore in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and projects worth Rs 19,150 crore in Varanasi. December saw the inauguration of the Surat Airport and the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat. The forthcoming projects planned for the next two months span diverse sectors including roads and highways, aviation, railways, petroleum and natural gas, and telecom. These projects are expected to be unveiled prior to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the elections.

Strengthening Infrastructure in Lakshadweep

In Lakshadweep, Modi is set to lay the foundation for development projects exceeding Rs 1,150 crore. This includes the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection project and a solar power plant at Kavaratti. The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ has been launched by the government to ensure effective delivery of central government schemes to beneficiaries.

Upcoming Noteworthy Projects

Noteworthy upcoming projects include the Chenab Bridge in J&K, the Srinagar-Baramullah rail line project, Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway, and the Dwarka Expressway. These endeavors are aimed at showcasing the BJP government’s commitment to development across the entire country without a north-south divide, countering the narrative presented by the opposition.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pranit Kulkarni's Journey: From Adoption to Reunion

By Rafia Tasleem

ONGC Stocks Recover Amidst Positive Market Trends

By Rafia Tasleem

Series of Road Accidents Highlight Urgent Need for Safety Measures in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Olectra Greentech Adjusts Financial Forecast Amidst Strong Order Book

By Rafia Tasleem

Power Line Shock in Grass Valley: A Stark Reminder of Electrical Dange ...
@Accidents · 1 min
Power Line Shock in Grass Valley: A Stark Reminder of Electrical Dange ...
heart comment 0
Gujarat Alkalies and Vedanta Limited Explore Strategic Collaborations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gujarat Alkalies and Vedanta Limited Explore Strategic Collaborations
Jyoti Nisha’s Documentary: A Powerful Lens on Caste Issues and Ambedkarite Values

By Rafia Tasleem

Jyoti Nisha's Documentary: A Powerful Lens on Caste Issues and Ambedkarite Values
Mumbai’s Metro Infrastructure Revolution: Impact and Prospects

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai's Metro Infrastructure Revolution: Impact and Prospects
Unveiling the Internal Strife within Trinamool Congress: A Power Struggle and Beyond

By Rafia Tasleem

Unveiling the Internal Strife within Trinamool Congress: A Power Struggle and Beyond
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
13 seconds
Dr. S. Jaishankar Speaks on 'K-forces': A Shift in India's Foreign Policy
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
23 seconds
New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
35 seconds
Nussmeier Leads LSU to Thrilling Comeback Victory at ReliaQuest Bowl
Taiwan's Vice Presidential Debate Sees Opposition Challenge DPP's Energy Policy
2 mins
Taiwan's Vice Presidential Debate Sees Opposition Challenge DPP's Energy Policy
Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League
3 mins
Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League
Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
3 mins
Emergency Cabinet Meeting in Somalia Triggered by Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
3 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND's Economic Policies
4 mins
Zambian Kwacha: Worst Performing Currency Under UPND's Economic Policies
Mary Fowler: A Glimpse into the Matildas Star's Personal Journey
4 mins
Mary Fowler: A Glimpse into the Matildas Star's Personal Journey
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
22 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
40 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
44 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app