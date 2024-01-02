PM Modi Kicks Off ‘Viksit Bharat’ Campaign with Project Unveilings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a multitude of project unveilings in Tamil Nadu as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat’ campaign, a strategic move in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha elections. During a two-day visit that included Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and Kerala on January 2, Modi inaugurated and laid the groundwork for projects amounting to Rs 20,000 crore. These inaugurated projects signify a continuation of the Prime Minister’s nationwide tours, wherein he has been launching substantial infrastructure initiatives.

Nationwide Development Endeavors

The Prime Minister, for instance, recently introduced projects worth Rs 15,700 crore in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and projects worth Rs 19,150 crore in Varanasi. December saw the inauguration of the Surat Airport and the Surat Diamond Bourse in Gujarat. The forthcoming projects planned for the next two months span diverse sectors including roads and highways, aviation, railways, petroleum and natural gas, and telecom. These projects are expected to be unveiled prior to the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the elections.

Strengthening Infrastructure in Lakshadweep

In Lakshadweep, Modi is set to lay the foundation for development projects exceeding Rs 1,150 crore. This includes the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fibre Connection project and a solar power plant at Kavaratti. The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ has been launched by the government to ensure effective delivery of central government schemes to beneficiaries.

Upcoming Noteworthy Projects

Noteworthy upcoming projects include the Chenab Bridge in J&K, the Srinagar-Baramullah rail line project, Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway, and the Dwarka Expressway. These endeavors are aimed at showcasing the BJP government’s commitment to development across the entire country without a north-south divide, countering the narrative presented by the opposition.