PM Modi Joins Ayodhya Festivities; Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his presence in the Ayodhya celebrations preceding the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla in India. As a part of the festivities, Modi shared two devotional songs, or Bhajans, on Twitter, endorsing their spiritual depth and their connection to Ram Lalla.

Bhajans Echoing the Spirit of Ayodhya

The Bhajans, crafted by Vikas and Mahesh Kukreja, have been recommended by Modi for their profound spiritual resonance. One of these, titled “Ayodhya Mein Jaykara Gunjay,” was conceived by Mahesh Kukreja. The song features the vocal talents of JJ Vyck, who also penned the lyrics, with production overseen by Varsha Kukreja.

In addition to the Kukreja’s composition, Modi shared a Bhajan by Gujarati singer Geetaben Rabari. This particular song reflects the national anticipation for the completion of the grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Awaits its Temple

Modi communicated that the wait for the temple’s completion is nearly over. Rabari’s Bhajan is seen as an inspiration for this significant event, which marks a pivotal moment in the country’s religious and cultural history.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Step Towards Developed India

In another significant event, Modi is also scheduled to conduct a video conference with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. This national effort aims to saturate government flagship schemes to all targeted beneficiaries. The Prime Minister will address the attendees during this event, which will witness participation from various parts of the country, including union ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which commenced on November 15, 2023, has achieved a remarkable milestone. Over 10 crore participants have joined within 50 days of its inception, reflecting the campaign’s extensive reach and vision for a developed India.