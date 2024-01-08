en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi Joins Ayodhya Festivities; Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Milestone

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
PM Modi Joins Ayodhya Festivities; Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Reaches Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his presence in the Ayodhya celebrations preceding the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla in India. As a part of the festivities, Modi shared two devotional songs, or Bhajans, on Twitter, endorsing their spiritual depth and their connection to Ram Lalla.

Bhajans Echoing the Spirit of Ayodhya

The Bhajans, crafted by Vikas and Mahesh Kukreja, have been recommended by Modi for their profound spiritual resonance. One of these, titled “Ayodhya Mein Jaykara Gunjay,” was conceived by Mahesh Kukreja. The song features the vocal talents of JJ Vyck, who also penned the lyrics, with production overseen by Varsha Kukreja.

In addition to the Kukreja’s composition, Modi shared a Bhajan by Gujarati singer Geetaben Rabari. This particular song reflects the national anticipation for the completion of the grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Awaits its Temple

Modi communicated that the wait for the temple’s completion is nearly over. Rabari’s Bhajan is seen as an inspiration for this significant event, which marks a pivotal moment in the country’s religious and cultural history.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Step Towards Developed India

In another significant event, Modi is also scheduled to conduct a video conference with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra. This national effort aims to saturate government flagship schemes to all targeted beneficiaries. The Prime Minister will address the attendees during this event, which will witness participation from various parts of the country, including union ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local representatives.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, which commenced on November 15, 2023, has achieved a remarkable milestone. Over 10 crore participants have joined within 50 days of its inception, reflecting the campaign’s extensive reach and vision for a developed India.

0
India Politics Society
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
CLAT 2024: Second Provisional Allotment List Released, Offers 'Freeze,' 'Float,' or 'Exit' Options
As the dawn of January 8, 2024, broke, the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) unveiled the second provisional allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 counselling. A significant milestone in the journey of law aspirants, the list lays out the candidates’ fate, offering them three distinct choices: ‘freeze,’ ‘float,’ or ‘exit.’
CLAT 2024: Second Provisional Allotment List Released, Offers 'Freeze,' 'Float,' or 'Exit' Options
Nepal and India Reach Agreement on Cross-Border Electricity Transmission Lines
6 mins ago
Nepal and India Reach Agreement on Cross-Border Electricity Transmission Lines
From Stardom to Solitude: Tracing the Journey of Indian Actress Priya Gill
10 mins ago
From Stardom to Solitude: Tracing the Journey of Indian Actress Priya Gill
Whiteland Corporation Appoints Pankaj Pal as New Managing Director
3 mins ago
Whiteland Corporation Appoints Pankaj Pal as New Managing Director
ULFA(I) Claims Indian Army Drone Attack on Their Camp in Myanmar
5 mins ago
ULFA(I) Claims Indian Army Drone Attack on Their Camp in Myanmar
Upendra's 'World of UI' Film Teaser Unveiled, Promises Groundbreaking Cinematic Experience
6 mins ago
Upendra's 'World of UI' Film Teaser Unveiled, Promises Groundbreaking Cinematic Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Mike Pence Calls for New Leadership, Distances Himself from Trump
2 mins
Mike Pence Calls for New Leadership, Distances Himself from Trump
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
2 mins
Sherrone Moore: From Oklahoma Sooners Player to Potential Head Coach
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
2 mins
Carling All-Star XI Triumphs Over Stellenbosch FC: Spotlight on Rising Star Mfundo Vilakazi
Teen Pilot Holly Rowley-White Achieves Solo Flight Milestone, Eyes Global Record
3 mins
Teen Pilot Holly Rowley-White Achieves Solo Flight Milestone, Eyes Global Record
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
5 mins
Springboks Vice-Captain Bongi Mbonambi Turns 33 Amidst Recovery from Injury
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
8 mins
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
9 mins
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
10 mins
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
10 mins
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
45 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app