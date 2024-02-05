PM Modi Invokes Nehru's Speech in Latest Political Controversy

Prime Minister Modi has recently stirred the Indian political landscape by invoking a 1959 speech by the nation's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in an attempt to criticize the Congress party. Modi alleged that Nehru referred to Indians as lazy, a claim that has sparked a flurry of heated discussions.

Nehru's Speech as a Political Weapon

In a strategic move, Modi read out Nehru's speech, accusing Congress of never having faith in the potential of the country and viewing themselves as rulers. This use of historical rhetoric illustrates the tension between the current administration and the opposition party.

Modi's Confidence in Upcoming Polls

Amid the political upheaval, Modi remains confident about the BJP's success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He has projected that his party will secure over 370 seats and that the NDA will secure more than 400. He also made a bold assertion, proclaiming that India will become the third-largest economy worldwide during his government's third term.

Other Notable Political Developments

Other recent events in the Indian political scene include the ongoing investigation into the Nijjar killing and the passionate debates surrounding the issue of stray dogs. The nation has also seen political shifts, such as a TDP MP announcing his resignation from politics, citing the 'weaponisation' of agencies. The Prime Minister also emphasized his OBC background amidst criticism over border issues.

Looking Beyond Borders

India's international relations are also in the spotlight. The country has expressed that it will not cooperate with Canadian authorities in the Nijjar case until evidence is provided. Furthermore, India is reevaluating its financial aid to the Maldives, especially in light of the archipelago's deepening ties with China.