en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport today, marking a significant stride in the aviation sector of the region. Constructed with an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore, the terminal is designed to serve more than 4.4 million passengers annually, significantly expanding the airport’s capacity.

The new terminal, sprawling over an area of 75,000 sq m, is equipped with 47 check-in counters, 10 boarding bridges, and multiple help desk counters, promising a seamless journey for passengers. The terminal’s interior, inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli, involves the creativity of 100 artists who furnished the terminal with artworks and murals. The terminal’s capacity to handle about 3,500 passengers during peak hours is expected to significantly enhance the passenger experience.

Boosting Economic Growth and Connectivity

The inauguration of the terminal is envisioned as a boon to the region’s economy. The state-of-the-art facility, designed to cater to the growing air traffic, is expected to bolster economic growth and improve air travel connectivity. The terminal, the second-largest in International Passenger Traffic, has the potential to offer direct benefits to the locals of Trichy.

As part of his visit to Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stones for various developmental projects across sectors such as aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education, worth more than Rs 19,850 crore. In Kerala, he dedicated key projects like the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research. In Lakshadweep, he addressed internet connectivity challenges by inaugurating the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection project, heralding a leap in internet speed by more than 100 times. He also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of a Primary Health Care facility and the construction of model Anganwadi Centres across five islands.

The inauguration of the new terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport signals a significant advancement in the region’s aviation landscape, opening new avenues of connectivity and economic growth.

0
India Politics Social
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hindustan Unilever Slapped with Rs 447.5 Crore GST Demand, Shares Dip

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Stock Market Experiences Sharp Downturn Amid Rising Volatility

By Rafia Tasleem

Nationwide Truck Driver Protests in India Against Centre's New Law on Hit-and-Run Cases

By Nitish Verma

Vodafone Idea Rebuts Speculation of Potential Partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink

By Aqsa Younas Rana

GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of th ...
@Business · 58 mins
GST Tornado Sweeps Indian Corporations: Eicher Motors in the Eye of th ...
heart comment 0
India in 2024: Political, Financial, and Technological Frontiers

By Dil Bar Irshad

India in 2024: Political, Financial, and Technological Frontiers
Unrest in Manipur: New Outbreak of Violence Injures Seven Security Personnel

By Rafia Tasleem

Unrest in Manipur: New Outbreak of Violence Injures Seven Security Personnel
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup

By Salman Khan

Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd

By Safak Costu

School Assembly News: A Glimpse into Current Events for January 2nd
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
24 seconds
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
5 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
5 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
13 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
23 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
30 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
30 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
30 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
31 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
4 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app