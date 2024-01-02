PM Modi Inaugurates New Terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport today, marking a significant stride in the aviation sector of the region. Constructed with an investment of over Rs 1,100 crore, the terminal is designed to serve more than 4.4 million passengers annually, significantly expanding the airport’s capacity.

The new terminal, sprawling over an area of 75,000 sq m, is equipped with 47 check-in counters, 10 boarding bridges, and multiple help desk counters, promising a seamless journey for passengers. The terminal’s interior, inspired by the cultural vibrancy of Tiruchirappalli, involves the creativity of 100 artists who furnished the terminal with artworks and murals. The terminal’s capacity to handle about 3,500 passengers during peak hours is expected to significantly enhance the passenger experience.

Boosting Economic Growth and Connectivity

The inauguration of the terminal is envisioned as a boon to the region’s economy. The state-of-the-art facility, designed to cater to the growing air traffic, is expected to bolster economic growth and improve air travel connectivity. The terminal, the second-largest in International Passenger Traffic, has the potential to offer direct benefits to the locals of Trichy.

As part of his visit to Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stones for various developmental projects across sectors such as aviation, rail, road, oil and gas, shipping, and higher education, worth more than Rs 19,850 crore. In Kerala, he dedicated key projects like the Demonstration Fast Reactor Fuel Reprocessing Plant at Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research. In Lakshadweep, he addressed internet connectivity challenges by inaugurating the Kochi-Lakshadweep Islands Submarine Optical Fiber Connection project, heralding a leap in internet speed by more than 100 times. He also laid the foundation stone for the renovation of a Primary Health Care facility and the construction of model Anganwadi Centres across five islands.

The inauguration of the new terminal at Tiruchirappalli International Airport signals a significant advancement in the region’s aviation landscape, opening new avenues of connectivity and economic growth.