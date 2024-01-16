PM Modi Inaugurates Major Maritime Projects in Kerala: A Step Towards Self-Sufficiency

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, embarked on an influential journey to Kerala, where he was warmly greeted by the state's Chief Minister and Governor. The visit was not just ceremonial, but marked the inauguration of three pivotal infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 4,000 crore, a significant step towards India's maritime development and self-sufficiency.

Unveiling Maritime Powerhouses

PM Modi inaugurated the New Dry Dock (NDD) and the International Ship Repair Facility of Cochin Shipyard Limited, along with the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi. These projects embody Modi's vision of strengthening India's position in the global maritime landscape and amplifying the nation's shipbuilding and repair capabilities.

The New Dry Dock: A Strategic Asset

The New Dry Dock, a major highlight of the inaugurated projects, is poised to handle significant naval vessels and large commercial ships. This strategic feature is a testament to India's engineering prowess and will play a pivotal role in reducing the country's reliance on foreign nations for strategic maritime needs. The construction of this flagship project, worth about Rs. 1,800 crore, marks a significant stride towards self-reliance in emergency national requirements.

Spurring Economic Growth and Sustainability

The inauguration of these projects is expected to catalyze India's shipbuilding and repair capabilities and spark a surge in energy infrastructure. Moreover, the LPG Import Terminal is projected to cater to Southern India's LPG needs, clocking an estimated annual logistic savings of Rs. 150 crore, while reducing CO2 emissions by 18 thousand tonnes per annum. This not only signifies a boost for the economy but also a step towards a more sustainable future.

This visit, marking PM Modi's second trip to Kerala within a fortnight, underscores the Prime Minister's commitment to India's maritime development. Prior to arriving in Kerala, PM Modi visited Andhra Pradesh, continuing his spiritual journey at the Veerabhadra temple, a site of significance in the Ramayana. This journey marks a significant milestone in India's maritime advancement and a testament to Modi's vision of a developed and self-sufficient India.