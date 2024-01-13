en English
India

PM Modi Inaugurates India’s Longest Sea Bridge, Draws Contrast with UPA Regime

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
In a spirited public address in Navi Mumbai, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a series of infrastructural laurels, symbolizing the nation’s stride towards progress. The event, brimming with anticipation and nationalistic fervor, saw the inauguration of the Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge, the 21.8 km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link(MTHL), and the foundation stone laying of projects amassing over Rs 33,000 crore.

Contrasting Progress: Modi vs UPA Regime

During his speech, PM Modi drew a stark contrast between his government’s accomplishments and the former UPA regime. He underscored his administration’s focus on infrastructure and welfare schemes, which he asserted had far outshone the efforts of the previous government. The Prime Minister didn’t shy away from taking a jibe at the UPA, underscoring his government’s commitment to the timely completion of projects.

Atal Setu: A Symbol of Development

The centerpiece of the event was the inauguration of the Atal Setu. PM Modi extolled the bridge as a manifestation of a progressive India and acknowledged Japan’s contribution to its construction. The six-lane, 21.8-km-long bridge, constructed at a cost exceeding ₹18,000 crore, promises to revolutionize connectivity and drastically reduce travel time between Mumbai, Pune, Goa, and South India.

A Promise to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Amid the infrastructural revelations, PM Modi also echoed his promise to the 17th-century Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Prime Minister inaugurated a slew of projects related to rail, drinking water, and also launched the ‘Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan’ in Maharashtra, emphasizing his government’s focus on women empowerment.

Fast-Paced Development Despite the Pandemic

The event also marked the inauguration of the MTHL, India’s longest sea bridge. Despite the hurdles posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 22-km-long MTHL, built at a cost of Rs 17,840 crore, stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to rapid development. PM Modi emphasized the bridge’s role in fostering the area’s growth and bringing Pune and Navi Mumbai closer together. His comparison of the swift completion of MTHL to the delayed construction of the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) during the previous government’s rule was a pointed critique of the opposition’s capabilities.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

