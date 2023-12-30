PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome in Ayodhya, a city of significant religious and cultural importance in India, associated with the Hindu deity, Lord Ram. The Prime Minister’s visit, marked by chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ – ‘Hail Lord Ram’, was for the inauguration of several developmental projects in the city, which holds a focal point in religious and political activities.

Unveiling Developmental Projects

Among the projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi was the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple, a project linked with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s political agenda and has garnered national attention. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Ayodhya railway station, flagged off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains, and took part in the inauguration of the newly constructed airport. These projects, collectively worth Rs 15,700 crore, were inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and had their foundation stones laid during a public program.

Revamping Infrastructure

In addition to the temple, airport, and railway station, the Prime Minister also inaugurated four newly redeveloped, widened, and beautified roads in Ayodhya, enhancing accessibility to the upcoming Ram temple. The construction of Ayodhya Airport was completed in a record time of 20 months, showcasing the commitment to developing Ayodhya as a world-class city.

Preparing for the Consecration of the Ram Temple

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also laid the groundwork for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, set to begin on January 16. As part of the preparations, a 51-inch tall idol of Lord Ram personifying his five-year-old self will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. The visit to Ayodhya, decorated with flowers, murals, and thematic ornamental columns, also saw heavy security deployment with around 1.5 lakh people expected to assemble for the rally.

The Prime Minister’s Ayodhya visit underscores the intertwining of religious reverence and political activity in this city, often considered the birthplace of Lord Ram. As the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ filled the air, it was evident that the Prime Minister’s visit and the forthcoming consecration of the Ram Temple hold great significance for the locals and the nation alike.