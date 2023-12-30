en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:55 am EST
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants

On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome in Ayodhya, a city of significant religious and cultural importance in India, associated with the Hindu deity, Lord Ram. The Prime Minister’s visit, marked by chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ – ‘Hail Lord Ram’, was for the inauguration of several developmental projects in the city, which holds a focal point in religious and political activities.

Unveiling Developmental Projects

Among the projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi was the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Temple, a project linked with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s political agenda and has garnered national attention. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Ayodhya railway station, flagged off new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains, and took part in the inauguration of the newly constructed airport. These projects, collectively worth Rs 15,700 crore, were inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and had their foundation stones laid during a public program.

Revamping Infrastructure

In addition to the temple, airport, and railway station, the Prime Minister also inaugurated four newly redeveloped, widened, and beautified roads in Ayodhya, enhancing accessibility to the upcoming Ram temple. The construction of Ayodhya Airport was completed in a record time of 20 months, showcasing the commitment to developing Ayodhya as a world-class city.

Preparing for the Consecration of the Ram Temple

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi also laid the groundwork for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, set to begin on January 16. As part of the preparations, a 51-inch tall idol of Lord Ram personifying his five-year-old self will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple. The visit to Ayodhya, decorated with flowers, murals, and thematic ornamental columns, also saw heavy security deployment with around 1.5 lakh people expected to assemble for the rally.

The Prime Minister’s Ayodhya visit underscores the intertwining of religious reverence and political activity in this city, often considered the birthplace of Lord Ram. As the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ filled the air, it was evident that the Prime Minister’s visit and the forthcoming consecration of the Ram Temple hold great significance for the locals and the nation alike.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive into the Incident

By Dil Bar Irshad

Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Prime Minister Inaugurates $1.3 Billion Infrastructure Projects in Ayodhya

By Dil Bar Irshad

Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics ...
@India · 5 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics ...
heart comment 0
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi’s Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Hindenburg Research’s Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hindenburg Research's Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market
India’s Equity Market: A Beacon of Growth Amidst Global Economic Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Equity Market: A Beacon of Growth Amidst Global Economic Challenges
The Golden Era of Streaming: A Review of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

The Golden Era of Streaming: A Review of 2023 and What to Expect in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
2 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
3 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
5 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
5 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
8 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
8 mins
Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Amidst Boxing Day Test Controversy
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
8 mins
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
9 mins
Oakland's 'Doom Loop': Rising Crime and Economic Challenges Threaten City's Future
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app