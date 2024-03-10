PM Modi Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 34,700 Crore in UP, Takes Swipe at Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a recent visit to Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development projects totaling more than Rs 34,700 crore. This move, as Modi emphasized, showcases his commitment to the nation's development rather than being mere election promises, distinguishing his administration from previous governments.

Addressing the Opposition

In a clear jab at the opposition, Modi highlighted the transient nature of past governments' promises. He stated, "When I analyse, I find that announcements made 30–35 years ago (were never fulfilled)." His remarks come amid criticism from opposition leaders who accuse him of inaugurating projects and making announcements with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Modi countered these claims by asserting that his actions are part of a continuous development journey aimed at realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Developmental Milestones

The Prime Minister's projects in UP span across various sectors including aviation, with the inauguration of Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh airports, alongside a new terminal at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. Additionally, over 5,342 km of roads were inaugurated under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna, and 12 railway projects across the state were either inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid. These projects, worth Rs 8,200 crore, aim to enhance connectivity and infrastructure in the region.

Political Implications and Public Response

The Prime Minister's visit and the subsequent inauguration of projects have stirred political discourse, with opposition members criticizing the timing of these initiatives. However, the public's response seems largely positive, viewing these developments as a step forward in improving living standards and connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. Modi's emphasis on development over politics aims to solidify his image as a leader focused on the nation's progress.

The initiatives undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh signify more than just infrastructural development; they represent a strategic move to counter opposition criticism while aiming to secure a developmental legacy. As the state gears up for future elections, the impact of these projects on the electorate's sentiment remains to be seen. However, Modi's assertion of being made from a "different clay" suggests a confidence in his development agenda resonating with the public, beyond mere electoral gains.