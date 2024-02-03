PM Modi Inaugurates CLEA-CASGC 2024 Conference: Discussing Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 at Vigyan Bhawan today, February 3rd, 2024. The prime minister's address is scheduled for 10 AM, marking a significant event in the global legal sphere.

Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Cross-Border Challenges in Justice Delivery’. The forum will delve into significant legal and justice topics, such as judicial transition, ethical dimensions of legal practice, executive accountability, and the evolution of legal education. These discussions aim to address the complex challenges faced by legal practitioners in the rapidly globalizing world.

Global Participation

The conference will host Attorney Generals and Solicitors from the Commonwealth nations across the Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Caribbean, along with international delegations. It is an opportunity for the legal fraternity of the Commonwealth to interact, exchange ideas, and strengthen ties.

Collaborative Platform for Commonwealth Legal Community

The CASGC 2024 aims to serve as a collaborative platform for stakeholders within the Commonwealth legal community. A specialized roundtable for Attorneys and Solicitors General is included in the conference. This roundtable intends to develop strategies to tackle the challenges in legal education and transnational justice delivery.

