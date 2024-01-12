en English
India

PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda’s Legacy During Nashik Visit

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:53 pm EST
PM Modi Honors Swami Vivekananda’s Legacy During Nashik Visit

On January 12, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the revered Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at Shree Kalaram Mandir in Nashik, reinforcing the significance of Vivekananda’s legacy in Indian society. The Prime Minister’s visit, which included participating in a Kirtan and offering prayers within the temple premises, was part of a larger event that showcased his deep respect for Indian cultural traditions.

PM Modi’s Tribute to Swami Vivekananda

During his visit, PM Modi highlighted Swami Vivekananda’s immense contribution to establishing Indian spiritualism and culture on the global stage. He laid floral tributes to the revered spiritual figure, underscoring his enduring relevance in contemporary Indian society.

The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a key figure in the introduction of Indian philosophies of Vedanta and Yoga to the Western world, is observed as National Youth Day in India. This day is an acknowledgement of Vivekananda as a great source of inspiration for the Indian youth.

The National Youth Festival in Nashik

The Prime Minister’s homage to Swami Vivekananda coincided with the inauguration of the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra. This annual event, organized on Vivekananda’s birth anniversary, serves as a platform for the youth of India to showcase their talents and gain exposure to various cultural traditions.

Joined by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, Modi addressed the nation’s youth, highlighting the importance of their role in nation-building.

PM Modi’s Emphasis on Cultural Traditions

During the massive roadshow that accompanied his visit, Modi’s emphasis on honoring cultural traditions and the legacy of figures like Swami Vivekananda was clearly evident. His participation in traditional Kirtan and prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir underscored his commitment to preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural heritage.

Through his actions and words, Modi conveyed the message that the youth of the nation, inspired by the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, can play a significant role in shaping India’s future.

India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

