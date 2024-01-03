en English
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government’s Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently underscored the developmental strides made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Tamil Nadu. Modi emphasized the significant increase in investment in the state under the current government as compared to prior administrations. Specifically, spending on national highway construction has more than tripled, and investment in railways has seen a boost of 2.5 times. Several families in Tamil Nadu now benefit from free rations, medical treatments, and improved housing and sanitation infrastructure, such as pucca houses, toilets, and improved access to piped water.

Centre’s Increased Financial Allocation to Tamil Nadu

In the past decade under BJP rule, the Centre’s financial allocation to Tamil Nadu has seen an increase of over 2.5 times. The Prime Minister inaugurated numerous projects worth ₹20,140 crore in the state, including developments in airport, railway, highway, seaport, petroleum and natural gas, atomic energy, and higher education sectors. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of connectivity for development and highlighted the government’s emphasis on physical infrastructure.

Development Projects Worth Over ₹20,000 Crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for development projects worth over ₹20,000 crores in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu. The projects spanned various sectors such as rail, road, oil and gas, and shipping sectors. The New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport was inaugurated, with a capacity to serve more than 44 lakh passengers annually. In addition, he unveiled five railway projects worth ₹2,917 crore and dedicated the General Cargo Berth-2 to the nation.

Record Expenditure on Tamil Nadu by the Central Government

Modi launched development projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Tiruchirappalli, emphasizing Tamil Nadu’s role in making India a developed nation. He announced the high investments in modern infrastructure, contributing to India’s position as a top five economy, and creating opportunities for foreign investors. More than 40 Union Ministers from the Central Government have toured Tamil Nadu more than 400 times in the past year, reflecting the central government’s focus on the development of the state.

India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

