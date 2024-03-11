PM Modi Empowers Women with Drones at Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat Event in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently marked a significant milestone in women's empowerment and technological advancement in agriculture at the Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme in New Delhi. Addressing a gathering, he witnessed an innovative agricultural drone demonstration by the 'Namo Drone Didis', showcasing a leap towards modern farming practices and women's active participation in agriculture.

Empowerment through Technology

The event highlighted the central government's commitment to empowering women, especially in rural areas, by integrating them into the forefront of agricultural technology. Modi handed over drones to 1,000 'Namo Drone Didis', a gesture symbolizing the government's push towards technological empowerment. These women, trained to operate drones for agricultural purposes, represent a significant shift towards modernizing farming techniques and enhancing productivity with a focus on sustainability and efficiency.

Financial Inclusion and Recognition

Beyond technological empowerment, the programme also focused on financial inclusion and recognition of women's achievements in rural entrepreneurship. Modi felicitated 'Lakhpati Didis', women who have achieved remarkable success through the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission. Furthermore, he disbursed bank loans and Capitalization Support Fund to various Self Help Groups (SHGs), reinforcing the government's support for women-led enterprises and encouraging economic independence among rural women.

National Development Initiatives

The event was not just about empowering women but also about broader national development initiatives. Alongside the empowerment programme, PM Modi inaugurated several National Highway projects across the country, showcasing the government's comprehensive approach to development that includes infrastructure enhancement alongside social empowerment. These initiatives collectively aim to foster a more inclusive, sustainable, and technologically advanced India.

The Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme, with its focus on empowering women through technology and financial support, marks a significant step towards achieving gender equality and rural development. The initiative not only recognizes the pivotal role of women in agriculture but also sets a precedent for future endeavors in women's empowerment and technological advancement in India. As these 'Namo Drone Didis' take to the skies, they symbolize hope, progress, and the indomitable spirit of Indian women aiming for a brighter and more inclusive future.