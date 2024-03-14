PM Modi Empowers Street Vendors with Loans, Boosts Delhi Metro at JLN Stadium Event

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a significant step towards supporting marginalised street vendors and enhancing urban connectivity by addressing beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme and inaugurating new Delhi Metro corridors at JLN Stadium, New Delhi. This event not only marked a substantial push towards economic empowerment but also aimed at improving the urban infrastructure of the nation's capital.

Advertisment

Economic Empowerment in Action

Launched amidst the global economic downturn triggered by the pandemic, the PM SVANidhi scheme has been a lifeline for street vendors across India, providing them with much-needed financial support. With over 82 lakh loans disbursed, amounting to more than Rs 10,978 crore, the scheme has touched the lives of over 62 lakh vendors, offering a glimmer of hope and stability. In a significant move, PM Modi distributed loans to 1 lakh street vendors, including 5,000 from Delhi, underlining the government's commitment to uplift and empower the economically weaker sections of society.

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility

Advertisment

The foundation stone laying ceremony for two additional corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 by PM Modi is set to revolutionize urban mobility in the capital. Spanning over 20 km, the Lajpat Nagar - Saket-G Block and Inderlok - Indraprastha corridors promise to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity. The strategic expansion of the Delhi Metro underscores the government's vision of creating a robust, efficient, and sustainable urban transportation system for the city's burgeoning population.

A Beacon of Holistic Welfare

The PM SVANidhi scheme represents a beacon of hope and holistic welfare for street vendors, historically one of the most underserved communities. By providing them with a platform for financial inclusion and stability, the scheme paves the way for their integration into the formal economy. Furthermore, the expansion of the Delhi Metro is poised to improve the quality of life for millions by offering a reliable, safe, and eco-friendly mode of transportation. Together, these initiatives reflect the government's dedication to fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Advertisment

As India strides towards economic recovery and infrastructural development, the efforts to empower street vendors and enhance urban mobility embody the inclusive vision of the government. These initiatives not only address immediate needs but also lay the groundwork for a more equitable and prosperous future, reinforcing the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (Together, for everyone's growth).