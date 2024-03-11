PM Modi Empowers Over 1 Crore Women: 'Lakhpati Didis' Rise with Drones

On March 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a significant announcement at the Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi, marking a pivotal moment for women's empowerment in India. Revealing that over 1 crore women have ascended to become 'Lakhpati Didis' through various government schemes, Modi's speech underscored a new chapter in the rise of women's power. The event also highlighted the distribution of drones to 1,000 'Namo Drone Didis', a step towards fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas.

Empowering Women through Technology

During the programme, 'Namo Drone Didis' from 10 different regions of the country participated in a drone demonstration, showcasing the practical application of technology in agriculture. PM Modi's initiative aims to connect 15,000 self-help groups with the 'Namo Drone Didi' program, providing drones for agricultural use. This initiative is not just about technology; it's about providing additional income opportunities for women, empowering them, and promoting self-reliance.

Rising Against Opposition

PM Modi also addressed the criticism and mockery he faced from opposition parties like Congress whenever he spoke of women empowerment from the Red Fort. Despite the opposition, the Prime Minister's initiatives have made substantial strides in empowering women across the nation. By highlighting the success stories of 'Lakhpati Didis' and the potential of 'Namo Drone Didis', Modi's speech underscored the government's commitment to enhancing women's roles in India's development.

Looking Towards the Future

The distribution of drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis in the national capital is more than a gesture; it's a significant step towards the economic empowerment of women in rural India. With these efforts, PM Modi envisions a future where women are not just participants but leaders in the nation's growth story. As India moves forward, the empowerment of women through initiatives like Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi will play a crucial role in shaping a developed and inclusive nation.