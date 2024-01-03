PM Modi Criticizes Opposition in Kerala, Highlights Religion-Politics Interplay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a vehement critique against the INDIA bloc, an alliance of opposition parties, during a recent event in Kerala. Modi denounced the bloc for obstructing developmental initiatives and exploiting religious festivals and places of worship for financial gain. His comments come amidst an escalating dispute between his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the opposition regarding the intersection of religion and politics in India.

Modi’s Critique of the Opposition

Modi’s censure was particularly directed towards the management issues at the Sabarimala temple and the ‘Thrissur Pooram’ festival, which he cited as evidence of the state government’s incompetence. He argued that the opposition parties are impeding his government’s efforts to build roads and airports in Kerala, simply out of opposition to his leadership. Modi further accused the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) governments of overlooking women’s empowerment and issues pertaining to Muslim women, such as triple talaq.

Aiming for a Presence in Kerala

Notably, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), which currently governs Kerala, and the Congress are both members of the alliance against the BJP. However, within the state, these parties are rivals. As the 2024 general elections draw near, the BJP is making efforts to establish a foothold in Kerala, a state that has been traditionally dominated by Congress and Left-led alliances.

Religion and Politics: A Controversial Mix

This ongoing controversy also touches on the contentious issue of the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has declined to attend the event, further fueling the dispute between the BJP and the opposition. As both sides continue their tug-of-war, religion and politics in India remain tightly interwoven, triggering debates and tensions that ripple across the nation.