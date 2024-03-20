PM Modi Counters 'Aurangzeb' Jibe and Beheading Call Amid Election Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, addressed the opposition's allegations and controversial remarks, including being labeled as 'Aurangzeb' and facing calls for his 'beheading'. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat summit, Modi highlighted the significance of the upcoming elections, emphasizing the nation's readiness to re-elect his government despite the adversities and abuses. He reinforced his commitment to a 'nation first' approach, amidst the heated pre-election atmosphere.

Advertisment

Controversial Remarks Stir Political Debate

Sanjay Raut, a leader from the Uddhav Sena, indirectly compared Modi to Aurangzeb, noting a geographical coincidence between Modi's village and Aurangzeb's birthplace. This statement, along with a video circulated by BJP leaders alleging calls for Modi's beheading from the INDIA block, has sparked a fresh round of political controversy. Modi's response was to dismiss these comments, focusing instead on his government's achievements and the support from the poor and marginalized sections of society.

Modi's Governance and Anti-Corruption Measures

Advertisment

Throughout his address, Modi praised his government's efforts in combating corruption and employing technology to trace illicit money flows. He highlighted several instances where corrupt practices were unearthed, pointing to the discovery of significant sums of money hidden in unusual places. Modi's narrative was clear: his administration's proactive stance against corruption has disturbed the corrupt elite, showcasing his government's dedication to transparency and accountability.

Looking Ahead: Elections and Governance

As the election bugle sounds, Modi's speech at the summit served not only as a rebuttal to his detractors but also as a reaffirmation of his government's priorities and achievements. With the promise of continuing to serve the nation and its people, Modi's campaign is set against the backdrop of significant challenges and controversies. Yet, his focus remains on governance, development, and anti-corruption measures, aiming to secure a third term in office and further his vision for India.