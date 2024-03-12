PM Modi Champions Indigenous Defense, Showcases 'Bharat Shakti' at Pokhran Exercise

At the heart of Rajasthan's desert, the air in Pokhran vibrated with the sounds of India's defense prowess during the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise, a vivid demonstration of the country's strides towards self-reliance in defense, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's watchful eye. Echoing through the sands were Modi's words, a testament to the burgeoning success of the 'Make in India' initiative, particularly in the defense sector, where India has seen a dramatic shift towards indigenization of defense manufacturing and technology.

Indigenous Defense Capabilities on Display

The 'Bharat Shakti' event was not just an ordinary exercise; it was a showcase of India's commitment to becoming self-reliant in defense production. Under the Modi government, the defense sector has witnessed unprecedented growth, with production reaching Rs 1 lakh crore in 2022-23. The exercise featured an array of indigenous military hardware, from the light combat aircraft Tejas, advanced light helicopters, light combat helicopters to state-of-the-art missile systems, all bearing the stamp of Indian engineering and innovation. This display was symbolic of India's entry into the elite group of nations capable of self-sustaining their defense needs, further highlighted by the successful test of the Agni-5 ballistic missile equipped with MIRV technology by the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Boosting Indigenous Research and Development

Prime Minister Modi's vision for a self-reliant India, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', particularly in defense, goes beyond just manufacturing. It encompasses a comprehensive strategy to foster indigenous research and development. The government's focus has been on promoting home-grown defense technology and nurturing more than 150 defense startups over the past decade. These startups have received orders worth Rs 1,800 crore, underscoring the government's commitment to supporting indigenous talent and innovation. Furthermore, India's defense exports have witnessed a significant leap, reaching over 85 countries, with ambitions to achieve Rs 1.75 lakh crore in aerospace and defense manufacturing by 2025.

Implications for India's Defense Landscape

The 'Bharat Shakti' exercise at Pokhran was not just a demonstration of military might but a clear signal of India's strategic shift towards self-reliance in defense. This move is expected to have far-reaching implications, not only enhancing India's security apparatus but also bolstering its position in the global defense market. By reducing dependence on foreign imports and fostering a culture of innovation and technology development within the country, India is setting a new benchmark for self-reliance in defense. The success of these initiatives is a beacon of hope for other sectors to emulate, paving the way for a truly self-reliant India.