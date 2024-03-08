PM Modi Champions Indian Culture, Launches National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, marking a significant moment in celebrating and promoting Indian culture and creativity on a global scale. Modi's speech, filled with references to India's rich cultural heritage and modern achievements, underscored the importance of recognizing and rewarding the creators contributing to various sectors including technology, storytelling, and environmental stewardship.

Embracing Cultural Heritage in Modern Times

In his address, Modi drew an intriguing parallel between ancient Indian sculptures and contemporary fashion trends, advocating for the global promotion of Indian wear. His words resonated with the audience, highlighting India's age-old tradition of embracing change while staying rooted in heritage. This balance between tradition and modernity was further emphasized through the acknowledgment of creators who have excelled in their fields while promoting Indian culture.

Spotlight on Excellence and Innovation

The National Creators Award, a first of its kind, saw over 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 categories, with around 10 lakh votes cast to determine the winners. Among the recipients was Maithili Thakur, who was honored with the Cultural Ambassador of The Year award. Modi's interaction with the awardees showcased not only his wit but also the government's commitment to fostering an environment where creativity and innovation are celebrated.

A Platform for Recognition and Growth

The award ceremony at Bharat Mandapam serves as a testament to the government's efforts in nurturing and recognizing the talent that contributes to the nation's cultural and technological advancements. With a substantial number of nominations and public engagement, the National Creators Award has set a new benchmark for acknowledging the efforts of Indian creators, encouraging them to pursue excellence and make an impact on both national and international stages.

As the curtains fall on the inaugural National Creators Award, it not only celebrates the achievements of today's innovators but also sets the stage for future creators. This initiative is a step towards acknowledging the diverse and rich tapestry of Indian culture, encouraging creators to dream bigger and contribute to the nation's legacy of creativity and innovation. The ripple effects of this recognition are bound to inspire many, paving the way for a future where Indian talent and culture are celebrated across the globe.