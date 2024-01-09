PM Modi Calls for Diwali Celebration on Ram Temple Inauguration, Ambedkar Seeks Aid for BPL Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stirred a sense of anticipation and reverence across India, calling for a nationwide Diwali celebration on January 22, the same day as the consecration of the Ramlalla idol at the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The PM has coined this special celebration as ‘Ram Jyoti’, aligning it with the temple’s grand inauguration. However, this call for jubilation has also sparked a dialogue about the economic implications for the country’s Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

Ambitious Call for Unity and Celebration

The Ram Mandir inauguration, a momentous event in the nation’s history, is set to take place on January 22, 2024. PM Modi has urged citizens to light a ‘Shri Ram Jyoti’ in a unique Diwali celebration on this day, symbolizing unity and reverence. The inauguration will also facilitate the launch of a new helicopter service to Ayodhya and increased railway capacity, expecting a surge of devotees for the event. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, performed by the PM himself, will witness dignitaries and guests from all walks of life.

Concerns for BPL Families Amid Celebration

In response to the PM’s call for celebration, politician Prakash Ambedkar has voiced his concerns for the BPL families of the country. Ambedkar contends that if the government expects these families to partake in the festivities, they should provide financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each, underlining the potential financial strain an additional celebration could impose on their budget.

Ambedkar’s Expectations and Calls for Action

Ambedkar, while addressing the media in Pune, also expressed his expectation for an invitation to the Ram Temple inauguration. Concurrently, he appealed to the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. Reiterating his demand for the commission to summon former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other officials, Ambedkar emphasized the importance of their testimony for preventing future violent incidents. He especially called for the commission to summon Suvez Haque, a police official currently posted with Interpol in France, for further cross-examination.