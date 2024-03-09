PM Modi Boosts Eastern India Development: Unveils Multibillion Projects in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a significant move towards bolstering Eastern India's development, has inaugurated and laid the foundation for a series of ambitious projects in West Bengal, marking a substantial investment in the region's infrastructure. Addressing a gathering, PM Modi highlighted the stark contrast in railway budget allocations before and after 2014, with figures soaring from approximately Rs 4,000 crore to nearly Rs 14,000 crore, showcasing the government's commitment to the region's growth. Siliguri, among 500 stations, benefits from the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aiming for a transformative facelift.

Strategic Investments and Connectivity Enhancements

PM Modi's government has unveiled two major road projects in North Bengal, with an investment exceeding Rs 3,000 crore. These projects are set to alleviate traffic congestion, boosting tourism, industrial growth, and benefiting the tea farming community. Furthermore, the initiation of the Siliguri-Radhikapur train service exemplifies efforts to accelerate train speeds across North Bengal, mirroring national objectives. Enhanced rail connectivity, including the Mithali Express connecting New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka Cantonment, in collaboration with Bangladesh, promises to fortify economic ties and infrastructure development between the two nations.

Focus on North Bengal as a Trade Gateway

Recognizing North Bengal's strategic importance as a trade conduit with neighboring countries, PM Modi underscored the government's decade-long focus on Bengal's development, particularly in North Bengal. Electrification of rail lines, a step towards boosting train speeds and safeguarding surrounding wildlife and forests from pollution, aligns with broader environmental and economic goals. These developments signify a holistic approach to regional development, integrating connectivity, environmental conservation, and cross-border trade facilitation.

Implications for Eastern India's Development Trajectory

The recent developments in West Bengal, part of a larger vision for Eastern India, underscore a pivotal shift in the region's developmental dynamics. Investments in infrastructure, the emphasis on connectivity, and cross-national collaborations are poised to catalyze significant economic growth, job creation, and industrial diversification. PM Modi's strategic focus on Eastern India, including Assam, Odisha, and the northeastern territories, suggests a comprehensive blueprint for 'Viksit Bharat' or Developed India, with Eastern India at its core.