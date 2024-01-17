PM Modi Announces Development-Focused Visit to South India Ahead of 2024 Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced his third visit to South India, an initiative aimed at strengthening political ties and infrastructure development in the region. This move, ahead of the 2024 general elections, underscores the strategic significance of South India in the national political landscape. During his visit, PM Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for several developmental projects, a part of the government's broader push for 'Vikas' or development.

Advertisment

PM Modi's visit will include the inauguration and foundation laying for multiple development projects in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 8 AMRUT projects, dedicate over 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban, and commence the distribution of instalments to PM-SVANIDHI beneficiaries. In Karnataka, he will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center and launch the Boeing Sukanya Program, aimed at encouraging more girls into the country's aviation sector. In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will be the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the 6th Khelo India Youth Games 2023, and lay the foundation for projects in the Broadcasting sector.

A push for South India's development

The visit is an extension of PM Modi's vision for 'Viksit Bharat', an India where every state is a significant contributor to the country's development. During his visit, PM Modi will also dedicate projects worth Rs 4,000 crore to the southern region, including strategic initiatives at Cochin Shipyard Limited. These projects are expected to accelerate the development of the region, strengthen India's position in global trade, and boost the coastal economy.

Among the projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the New Dry Dock, International Ship Repair Facility, and LPG Import Terminal at Kochi. These are expected to boost India's maritime strength and transform the ports, shipping, and waterways sector, making India a major maritime power. The New Dry Dock project will showcase India's engineering prowess and eliminate dependency on foreign nations for emergency national requirements. The International Ship Repair Facility is set to transform Kochi into Asia's largest ship repair centre, fostering a new ecosystem of MSMEs. The LPG Import Terminal will cater to the LPG needs of several cities in the region, supporting economic development activities and job creation.

PM Modi's third development-focused visit to South India is a significant move ahead of the 2024 general elections. This initiative not only aims at strengthening political ties but also highlights the importance of South India in the national political landscape. The planned projects are expected to boost the regional economy and improve the quality of life for the citizens, reflecting the government's commitment to 'Vikas' or development.