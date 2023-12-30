PM Modi Addresses Inflation and Unemployment Concerns in Exclusive Interview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive conversation with India Today, addressed pressing national concerns – inflation and unemployment. In a bid to assuage the Opposition’s consternation, PM Modi threw light on India’s fiscal resilience amidst global crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and various international conflicts, both of which have severely disrupted global value chains and exerted recessionary pressures worldwide.

Comparative Analysis of Inflation Rates

PM Modi presented a comparative analysis of the inflation rates during his tenure and the decade prior. He noted that the average inflation rate from 2014-15 to 2023-24 was at a modest 5.1 percent. This number stands in stark contrast to the previous decade’s 8.2 percent inflation rate. He further emphasized that the current retail inflation rate was 5.55 percent in November, comfortably within the Reserve Bank of India’s target range of 2-6 percent.

Addressing the Unemployment Issue

Addressing the contentious issue of unemployment, PM Modi underscored his government’s relentless focus on job creation. He drew attention to the significant increase in capital investment outlay in the 2023-24 budget, which has been amplified to Rs 10 lakh crore from a mere Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2013-14.

Infrastructure Development and Sectoral Improvements

Highlighting the paradigm shift in infrastructure development and sectorial improvements, PM Modi pointed out the rapid pace of progress compared to the state of affairs a decade ago. This discussion comes against the backdrop of the ongoing political tug-of-war leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.