PM Modi Accuses TMC of Corruption, Neglect in Siliguri; Vows to Uplift Bengal

During a significant political rally in Siliguri, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition's INDIA bloc, highlighting the alleged corruption, neglect, and the dire situation of the Dalit and Adivasi women in Sandeshkhali. Modi's sharp critique comes amidst the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, aiming to shed light on the TMC's governance failures and the central government's efforts to uplift the socio-economic conditions in Bengal.

Exposing Corruption and Neglect

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the TMC government's alleged corruption, accusing it of creating 25 lakh fake job cards to siphon off funds meant for the poor, especially highlighting the mismanagement and theft of MGNREGA wages. Furthermore, Modi criticized the TMC's indifference towards the struggles of the common people, particularly pointing out the atrocities committed against Dalit and Adivasi women in Sandeshkhali. This accusation underscores a deep-rooted problem of governance and the alleged exploitation by the TMC's 'tolabaz' (extortionists).

Commitment to Development and Welfare

In his address, the Prime Minister underscored the central government's commitment to the welfare of the people of West Bengal through various schemes and initiatives. He mentioned the provision of free gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, which allegedly faced obstructions from the TMC government, and the recent decision to make gas cylinders cheaper by Rs 100. Modi also highlighted the extension of the free ration scheme for another five years, aiming to provide sustained support to the needy. These measures, according to Modi, contrast sharply with the TMC government's policies and actions.

Political Dynamics and Future Aspirations

Modi's speech also touched upon the political dynamics in West Bengal, criticizing the INDIA alliance of TMC, Congress, and Left for opposing welfare initiatives like the free ration scheme. He accused the alliance of neglecting the development of North Bengal and being involved in scams related to the ration system. By invoking the construction of the Ram Temple and the removal of Article 370, Modi sought to reaffirm his government's resolve towards fulfilling long-standing national and regional aspirations. He concluded by urging the voters of North Bengal to support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, portraying it as a crucial step towards removing the TMC from power and ushering in a new era of development and prosperity in West Bengal.