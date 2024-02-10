PM Kobakhidze Vows Comprehensive Support for Landslide Victims in Baghdati

In the wake of a devastating landslide that struck Baghdati, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has pledged unwavering support to the affected families. During his visit to the disaster zone on February 10, 2024, Kobakhidze emphasized the government's commitment to providing accommodation and compensation where needed, as well as improving preventive measures to mitigate the risk of future natural disasters.

A Promise of Support Amidst Tragedy

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the victims' families, Prime Minister Kobakhidze acknowledged the gravity of the tragedy that unfolded in the village of Nergeeti on February 6-7. The landslide claimed the lives of nine people, leaving a trail of destruction and displacement in its wake.

Kobakhidze affirmed that the government would take all necessary measures to assist the affected families, ensuring that they receive adequate support and proper living conditions. He personally engaged in offering condolences, demonstrating the nation's collective grief and resolve to stand by those impacted by the disaster.

Strengthening Disaster Prevention and Response

Addressing the need for improved preventive measures, the Prime Minister emphasized the expansion of observation and warning systems. Recognizing that no solution can fully eliminate such risks, he underscored the importance of preparedness in minimizing the impact of natural disasters.

A Unified Approach to Disaster Management

In the face of adversity, Georgian authorities have demonstrated a unified approach to disaster management. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the recovery of all bodies of victims in the landslide, showcasing the efficiency and dedication of the nation's emergency services.