PM Hun Manet Advocates for Local Development to Bridge Urban-Rural Divide in Cambodia

Prime Minister Hun Manet emphasized the importance of strengthening local-level development to mitigate the urban-rural divide, during the annual Ministry of Rural Development meeting on March 20, 2024. Highlighting the government's commitment to enhancing rural livelihoods, Hun Manet outlined a multifaceted strategy aimed at ensuring sustainable socio-economic progress across Cambodia.

Strategic Development Initiatives

The government's approach to local development hinges on four strategic pillars: infrastructure enhancement, living condition improvement, economic diversification, and the development of ethnic minority communities. Over 50,000km of rural roads have been constructed to boost economic activities and access to essential services, laying a foundation for comprehensive national development.

Inclusive Growth and Infrastructure Progress

Chhay Rithisen, the Minister of Rural Development, shared insights into the substantial progress made in rural infrastructure and community welfare. The ministry's efforts in expanding the rural road network, upgrading water and sanitation facilities, and promoting economic diversification have notably improved the living standards of rural communities, contributing to poverty reduction and social inclusion.

Future Directions and Challenges

Despite the achievements, the ongoing challenge remains to fully integrate rural areas into the national development framework. The government's initiatives to form 'model' villages and enhance skill sets among the rural populace underscore a long-term vision for a balanced and inclusive growth trajectory, ensuring that no community is left behind in Cambodia's march towards prosperity.