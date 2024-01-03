en English
Australia

PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
In a significant announcement, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out an early federal election. Instead, the Prime Minister, facing challenging economic conditions and political opposition, is setting his sights on the future. Albanese has pledged to focus on tackling Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and navigating the economic hurdles brought on by soaring inflation rates.

Four-Year Terms: An Unfulfilled Wish

Albanese has long advocated for an extension to the current three-year term for Australian politics. He believes that a term length of four years would provide a more stable and efficient political environment. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister’s wish for four-year federal terms remains unrealized. Despite Labor’s national platform supporting fixed four-year terms for both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the implementation of such a change would necessitate a successful referendum.

A Steady Hand Amidst Economic Challenges

With the high cost of living gnawing at his approval ratings, Albanese has asserted his government’s commitment to examining new cost-of-living relief measures. These initiatives will be considered ahead of the May budget, with the Prime Minister assuring they would not stoke inflation. The government has also been proactive in addressing trade issues with China, Australia’s most significant trading partner, in an attempt to bolster the economy.

A Look Ahead: The 2025 Federal Election

As per the constitutional mandate, the next federal election is scheduled for May 2025. Albanese, however, has refrained from confirming an early election in 2024. His focus, he insists, is on governance and providing relief to Australians grappling with the high cost of living. It remains to be seen how these efforts will shape the political and economic landscape in the lead-up to the 2025 poll.

Australia Economy Politics
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

