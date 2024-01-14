en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

PM Albanese Launches Inquiry into Woolworths and Coles Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
PM Albanese Launches Inquiry into Woolworths and Coles Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has launched an investigation into the operational practices of two major supermarket chains, Woolworths and Coles, amidst the nation’s escalating cost-of-living crisis. The inquest, set to culminate with a report in six months, is to scrutinize the supermarkets’ code of conduct, contemplating whether its provisions should be expanded, inclusive of the integration of penalty powers.

A Deeper Look Into the Supermarkets’ Pricing Practices

Prime Minister Albanese’s inquiry is driven by worries that these supermarket giants are not adequately transmitting lower costs to consumers. The government, therefore, pledges to explore all options to ensure that price reductions in meat, fruit, and vegetable sectors reach customers’ pockets. The examination may result in a revamp of the voluntary code and the induction of mandatory standards to guarantee fair pricing for consumers.

Addressing the Gap Between Producers and Consumers

The probe will also address the disparity between what farmers receive for their produce and what customers pay at the checkout. The conversation is steering towards the potential mandation of a code of conduct and the necessity for the supermarket sector to foster competitiveness to guarantee cheaper prices for consumers.

A Critique of the Inquiry

However, the inquiry has drawn criticism from writer James Macpherson, who views this as a superficial gesture that diverts attention from what he perceives as the Labor government’s own inadequacies in managing the surge in living costs. Macpherson argues that the government has exacerbated the cost-of-living situation through its renewable energy policies, alterations to industrial relations laws, and refusal to alleviate fuel taxes, among other policies. He views the inquiry into Woolworths and Coles as a convenient strategy to deflect blame from their policies. Macpherson also expresses relief that the inquiry, which he labels as benign and steered by a Labor affiliate, may prevent the government from implementing any further actions that could intensify the situation.

0
Australia Business Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
15 mins ago
The 'Hi Mum' Scam: From WhatsApp to Voice Impersonation
In a troubling evolution of online scams, the ‘Hi Mum’ scam has taken a disturbing turn in 2024. Leveraging voice impersonation technology, this scam has shifted its focus to specifically target Australian women, exploiting their maternal instincts and manipulating their protective and nurturing natures. Originating from text messages and WhatsApp, the scam has elevated its
The 'Hi Mum' Scam: From WhatsApp to Voice Impersonation
Federal Government Tackles AI Control: Legislation for High-Risk Settings
23 mins ago
Federal Government Tackles AI Control: Legislation for High-Risk Settings
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
25 mins ago
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
Viral Video Sparks Debate on Human-Stingray Interactions
19 mins ago
Viral Video Sparks Debate on Human-Stingray Interactions
Australia Blocks Wind Terminal: A Clash of Environmental Priorities
21 mins ago
Australia Blocks Wind Terminal: A Clash of Environmental Priorities
19-Year-Old Stabbed in South Brisbane: Police Call for Public Assistance
22 mins ago
19-Year-Old Stabbed in South Brisbane: Police Call for Public Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Wild Card Games: Inactive Players Announced for Dolphins-Chiefs Clash
9 seconds
NFL Wild Card Games: Inactive Players Announced for Dolphins-Chiefs Clash
Western Illinois Triumphs over Eastern Illinois in a Hard-Fought College Basketball Encounter
12 seconds
Western Illinois Triumphs over Eastern Illinois in a Hard-Fought College Basketball Encounter
Columbus Triumphs over Long Island Lutheran in Spalding Hoopball Classic
15 seconds
Columbus Triumphs over Long Island Lutheran in Spalding Hoopball Classic
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in a Show of Precision and Efficiency
23 seconds
Grambling State Triumphs Over Bethune-Cookman in a Show of Precision and Efficiency
The Clash of Choices: A Family Torn Between Child-Free Decision and Infertility Struggles
35 seconds
The Clash of Choices: A Family Torn Between Child-Free Decision and Infertility Struggles
CS Northridge Pulls Ahead in Second Half to Secure Victory Over Cal State Fullerton
41 seconds
CS Northridge Pulls Ahead in Second Half to Secure Victory Over Cal State Fullerton
‘All My Children’ Actor Alec Musser Dies at 50: His Journey from Reality TV to Soap Star
43 seconds
‘All My Children’ Actor Alec Musser Dies at 50: His Journey from Reality TV to Soap Star
Actor Alec Musser of 'All My Children' Fame Passes Away at 50
47 seconds
Actor Alec Musser of 'All My Children' Fame Passes Away at 50
Albany (NY) Triumphs Over Binghamton in Thrilling Basketball Match
47 seconds
Albany (NY) Triumphs Over Binghamton in Thrilling Basketball Match
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app