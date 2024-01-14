PM Albanese Launches Inquiry into Woolworths and Coles Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has launched an investigation into the operational practices of two major supermarket chains, Woolworths and Coles, amidst the nation’s escalating cost-of-living crisis. The inquest, set to culminate with a report in six months, is to scrutinize the supermarkets’ code of conduct, contemplating whether its provisions should be expanded, inclusive of the integration of penalty powers.

A Deeper Look Into the Supermarkets’ Pricing Practices

Prime Minister Albanese’s inquiry is driven by worries that these supermarket giants are not adequately transmitting lower costs to consumers. The government, therefore, pledges to explore all options to ensure that price reductions in meat, fruit, and vegetable sectors reach customers’ pockets. The examination may result in a revamp of the voluntary code and the induction of mandatory standards to guarantee fair pricing for consumers.

Addressing the Gap Between Producers and Consumers

The probe will also address the disparity between what farmers receive for their produce and what customers pay at the checkout. The conversation is steering towards the potential mandation of a code of conduct and the necessity for the supermarket sector to foster competitiveness to guarantee cheaper prices for consumers.

A Critique of the Inquiry

However, the inquiry has drawn criticism from writer James Macpherson, who views this as a superficial gesture that diverts attention from what he perceives as the Labor government’s own inadequacies in managing the surge in living costs. Macpherson argues that the government has exacerbated the cost-of-living situation through its renewable energy policies, alterations to industrial relations laws, and refusal to alleviate fuel taxes, among other policies. He views the inquiry into Woolworths and Coles as a convenient strategy to deflect blame from their policies. Macpherson also expresses relief that the inquiry, which he labels as benign and steered by a Labor affiliate, may prevent the government from implementing any further actions that could intensify the situation.