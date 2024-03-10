PM Abela Pledges to Prioritize Public Interest in Development, Highlights Malta's Economic Growth

At a Labour Party gathering in Kirkop, Prime Minister Robert Abela pledged to align with public interest against construction developments detrimental to the community's welfare. While not promising a halt to all construction, Abela emphasized a balance between economic growth, social housing, and environmental protection, underscoring his government's commitment to the Labour's electoral manifesto. Amidst his speech, Abela critiqued the opposition's negative politics but did not address allegations of suspicious financial transactions linked to him and his wife.

Striking a Balance in Development

Abela's address focused on finding middle ground in Malta's construction boom, advocating for projects that serve the broader community's interests. He outlined the government's approach to reform the construction sector, aiming to uphold the manifesto promise of harmonizing economic expansion with social and environmental considerations. This plan includes a significant investment in capital projects, enhancing infrastructure across various sectors, and a marked increase in social housing units.

Addressing Economic Growth and Opposition Criticism

The Prime Minister boasted Malta's leading economic performance within the EU, attributing it to his administration's policies and unity. He juxtaposed this success with the opposition's alleged preoccupation with internal politics and boycotts, suggesting such behavior was unfit for governance. Abela also recalled the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, praising the country's resilience and the government's effective response in navigating through the crisis.

Advancements in Women's Participation and Rights

Highlighting Labour's contributions to women's rights and workforce participation, Abela presented impressive statistics on female employment and education achievements under his government. He celebrated the increase in women joining the workforce, particularly graduates, and the rising number of women in managerial positions. These advancements, he argued, were indicative of Labour's broader commitment to progressive policies and societal improvement.