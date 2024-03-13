Plateau Governor Mutfwang Enacts Executive Order to Curtail Illegal Constructions, Streamline Traffic

On Tuesday, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State took a decisive step towards urban regulation by signing Executive Order No. 003, 2024, aimed at addressing the dual challenges of illegal building constructions and vehicular traffic congestion. This move was announced by Hart Bankat, the General Manager of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board, during a press conference held in Jos, marking a significant stride in the state's urban management efforts.

Crackdown on Illegal Constructions

The order specifically targets the rampant issue of unauthorized construction activities across Plateau State. With the state witnessing a surge in its population, the resultant haphazard construction of buildings has posed safety hazards and contributed to congestion within urban areas. The Executive Order mandates that all new building projects must secure the necessary permits and adhere strictly to established building codes and regulations. Failure to comply will lead to the demolition of unauthorized constructions, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining order and safety in its urban development pursuits.

Traffic Management Initiatives

Beyond the realm of construction, the Executive Order also introduces comprehensive measures to streamline vehicular traffic. Acknowledging the growing traffic challenges, it outlines the implementation of traffic management solutions, including the designation of parking spaces, installation of traffic lights, and the erection of road signage. These steps are aimed at alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing road safety, and ensuring a smoother flow of vehicles. Violators of traffic regulations are set to face stringent penalties, including fines and the impoundment of vehicles, as part of the state's efforts to instill discipline among road users.

Call for Public Cooperation

Emphasizing the significance of public cooperation in the successful implementation of this Executive Order, Hart Bankat appealed to all residents of Plateau State to adhere strictly to its provisions. The collective adherence to these regulations is deemed crucial for improving the quality of life for the state's populace, creating a safer, and more organized urban environment. As Plateau State embarks on this path towards sustainable urban development, the success of these initiatives hinges on the active participation and compliance of its citizens.

This executive action by Governor Mutfwang marks a proactive approach to urban management, reflecting a broader vision for a well-regulated, safe, and conducive living environment in Plateau State. As the state navigates the challenges of rapid urbanization, the successful enforcement of Executive Order No. 003, 2024, could serve as a model for other states grappling with similar issues. The days ahead will be telling of the impact these measures will have on the state's urban landscape, potentially setting the stage for a new era of disciplined urban development and management.