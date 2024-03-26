Plateau Crisis: 16 APC Lawmakers Seek Tinubu's Urgent Intervention

In a significant political development, 16 All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers from Plateau State have called upon President Bola Tinubu to address the ongoing legislative deadlock. This appeal stems from Speaker Gabriel Dewan's refusal to inaugurate the elected members, a situation that has left the state assembly in recess for over five months. The lawmakers, represented by Theodore Maiyaki, express their dwindling patience and urge for a resolution to prevent a full-blown crisis.

Demand for Democratic Principles

The aggrieved lawmakers argue that the speaker's actions contravene democratic tenets and the Nigerian Constitution, specifically Sections 100 and 109. By not being sworn in, they claim, a significant portion of the Plateau population is disenfranchised, lacking representation in governance. The refusal to inaugurate duly elected members, they assert, is an affront to democracy that cannot be overlooked.

Previous Presidential Interventions

Highlighting President Tinubu's successful interventions in similar crises in Ondo, Rivers, and Edo states, the lawmakers question the apparent disparity in handling the Plateau issue. They recount Tinubu's role in resolving past political impasses, setting a precedent they believe should apply to their situation. The call for intervention is not just a plea for action but a demand for consistency in upholding democracy across all states.

A Unified Call for Action

The lawmakers' strategy includes reaching out to key political figures, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and other high-ranking officials, to ensure their voices are heard. They emphasize the importance of their immediate inauguration to resume legislative duties and maintain law and order in Plateau State. Their united front underscores the urgency and seriousness of the situation, signaling a willingness to escalate their grievances to ensure democratic processes are respected.

The deadlock in Plateau State's legislative assembly underscores a critical challenge to democracy in Nigeria. The refusal to inaugurate elected lawmakers not only stalls governance but sets a dangerous precedent for electoral and democratic norms. As the situation unfolds, the response from President Tinubu and other political leaders will be closely watched, with the potential to either restore faith in the democratic process or deepen the crisis. The Plateau episode is more than a local dispute; it is a test of Nigeria's commitment to democracy and the rule of law.