Planning Board Pushes for Approval of New Washington Street Layout

In March 2022, the local community witnessed a historic moment as the Town Meeting approved a hefty sum of $265,200 for a survey of Washington Street. The main objective was to prepare for future sidewalk installation. The actual expenditure on the survey stood at $210,000. The survey's primary aim was to ascertain the existing conditions and layout of the two-mile long, history-rich street.

Planning Board Seeks Approval for New Layout

The Planning Board has now moved into the next phase, seeking acceptance from the Town Meeting for a new layout of Washington Street. This layout, meticulously prepared based on the extensive survey conducted in March 2022, is a crucial stepping stone in the board's quest to enhance pedestrian safety and infrastructure along this historic pathway.

Formal Acceptance of New Street Layout

In a recent development, Planning Board member Kristin Rappe presented Article 24 to the Finance Committee. This measure, if passed, holds significant importance as it would formally recognize the updated layout of Washington Street. The acceptance of this new layout is a critical step for the Planning Board in its ongoing efforts to bring about meaningful changes in the town's pedestrian landscape.