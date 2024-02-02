Planned Parenthood Closes Minnesota Center Amid Financial Crisis and Scrutiny

Planned Parenthood, one of the biggest providers of abortions in the U.S., announced the imminent closure of their Woodbury center in Minnesota, citing financial constraints.

The services offered by this center will merge into the Rice Street health center located in St. Paul, as a measure to counterbalance the financial blows. The organization, grappling with its financial woes, has been forced to cut down 36 positions in the North Central States region.

Falling Services, Rising Abortions

The 2021 annual report of Planned Parenthood showcased a concerning trend. It performed 374,155 abortions, marking an uptick from the 354,871 procedures reported in 2019. However, the report unveiled a contrasting decline in the other health services provided to women. These include prenatal services, miscarriage care, adoption referrals, and pregnancy tests.

Record Funding Amidst Declining Services

Despite the dwindling health services, Planned Parenthood witnessed an unprecedented surge in taxpayer funding. It received a whopping $670.4 million as government grants and reimbursements in 2022. A direct result of the Biden administration's revocation of the Trump administration's Protect Life Rule, this increase in funding has raised many eyebrows.

Profits Over Non-Profit?

The organization's excess revenue over expenses was reported to be $204.7 million. This striking profit margin has led to widespread criticism, with detractors claiming Planned Parenthood as a profitable abortion business, straying far from its purported mission as a non-profit dedicated to women's health.

Contentious Practices

Planned Parenthood has also come under fire for allegedly promoting sexual content to children. This promotion is carried out through YouTube channels, namely Amaze and Amaze jr., which feature videos on various topics including abortion, gender, sexuality, and pornography. The organization's recent venture into selling hormone treatments has further stoked the fire, raising serious concerns about the potential exploitation of children.