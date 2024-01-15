en English
Politics

Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council’s Proposed Tax Hike

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
In an unexpected move, the council of Caerphilly has proposed a 6.9 percent hike in council tax bills, a plan that has met with significant opposition from Plaid Cymru’s finance spokesman, Colin Mann. The council’s fiscal strategy, which includes this tax increase, also seeks to implement savings of 30 million and tap into 11 million from its reserves. This action is in anticipation of a budget shortfall of 46 million over the next two years.

Condemnation of the Proposed Tax Hike

Colin Mann, a key figure in Plaid Cymru, has vehemently condemned the proposal. According to Mann, the tax increase is considerably higher than the current inflation rate, making it unaffordable for many residents. He also chastised the council for its continuous service cuts, particularly those impacting frontline services, and urged the local authority to shift its focus on enhancing efficiency.

Questioning the Allocation of Funds

Mann highlighted an apparent contradiction within the council’s budget. Despite the financial crunch, there seems to be ample funding for senior officer salaries. He queried whether more reserves could be utilized to mitigate the proposed tax hike, a question that is likely to resonate with the public. Mann, along with the Plaid group, plans to closely examine the budget report to identify potential ways to reduce this proposed tax increase.

The Council’s Defence

In response to the criticism, a spokesperson for the Caerphilly Labour group offered a robust defence. The spokesperson highlighted that residents currently pay the lowest council tax in Wales. He added that, despite the financial constraints, the council has managed to keep taxes low while preserving public services. The group encouraged residents to voice their opinions in the upcoming consultation on January 17.

Politics United Kingdom
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

