PKK Sympathizers' Scuffle at Paris Airport Injures Three Amidst Rising European Tensions

Three people were injured Wednesday during a scuffle caused by supporters of the PKK terrorist group at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport. Around 20 supporters of the organization opposing the extradition of PKK member Fıraz Korkmaz from France to Türkiye arrived at Charles de Gaulle Airport, according to local media. The group attacked the National Repatriation Unit team escorting Korkmaz. Tensions also arose between the terrorist supporters and civilian personnel at the airport. The incident was brought under control by French soldiers. Three airport workers were injured, but no arrests were made. Korkmaz was extradited to Türkiye.

Advertisment

Escalating Violence in Western Europe

Wednesday's incident followed acts of violence by the PKK supporters in Western Europe this week, notably in Germany and Belgium, targeting Turks and Turkish missions. In a Brussels district, an altercation broke out between residents of Turkish descent and a group of PKK sympathizers who were carrying flags of the terrorist group and shouting provocative slogans on the way back from Nevruz (spring) celebrations. Several Turkish citizens were injured. When police arrived at the scene, some vehicles had been set on fire, requiring the use of water cannons to get the situation under control. In Hannover, the PKK supporters attacked the entrance of the Turkish Consulate General. No one was killed or injured, but there was damage to the building, which German security is obligated to protect as an official representation of Türkiye in the country.

The PKK's Presence in Europe

Advertisment

The PKK, classified as an "ethno-nationalist" terrorist organization by the EU's law enforcement agency, Europol, has been banned in Germany since 1993. Ankara has since urged action from European countries. According to the book, "PKK Organization in Europe," published by the Ankara-based think tank Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), the terrorist group began operations in Belgium and other European countries in the early 1980s. It rapidly expanded its structure to turn the country into a central hub for its operations in Europe by the early 1990s. When the PKK was listed as a terrorist group by the EU in 2002, Belgium swiftly followed course. But in practice, many competent Belgian authorities have overlooked or adopted ineffective measures in dealing with the terror group and its affiliated organizations.

Türkiye's Response and Diplomatic Efforts

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday evening lamented the continued tolerance of the PKK in Europe, saying, "The PKK terrorizes countries that have tolerated its activities for years." Türkiye has been taking concrete action against the PKK and now it or other terrorist organizations cannot find a safe haven in Türkiye, they are seeking refuge abroad, Fidan argued. "Some of our neighbors and other countries have become preoccupied with solidifying their positions," he said, referring to the PKK's presence in neighboring Syria, Iraq and Western Europe. He emphasized that Türkiye will "never allow the establishment of a terrorist corridor stretching from Iraq to Syria, no matter who stands behind it." "We will not wait for permission from anyone for this. In the new era, in solidarity with our neighbors, with a spirit of regional awareness, we are determined to eradicate the scourge of terrorism completely," he added. Fidan also condemned the PKK terrorist group attacks on Turkish nationals in Belgium. Informing that Türkiye demanded rapid action from Belgian authorities, Fidan said, "I called my Belgian counterpart that same night, emphasizing our sensitivity and expectations." Diplomatic efforts were swiftly mobilized, with Turkish diplomats traveling to the region to assist affected nationals. The minister credited the common sense of citizens and the intervention of Belgian authorities for bringing the situation under control before it could escalate further. The minister highlighted similar provocative attempts in France and Germany, highlighting the need for swift action and justice. "We took immediate action in Ankara and Berlin, stating that we expect the perpetrators to be brought to justice," said Fidan.