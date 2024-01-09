en English
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India’s Export Strategy

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
In a recent interaction with journalists in Chennai, Union Industries Minister and senior BJP leader, Piyush Goyal delved into the possibilities of political alliances in Tamil Nadu. As the political landscape of the state continues to evolve, Goyal’s comments offer insights into the BJP’s strategic considerations ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP’s Position on Alliances

Goyal firmly dismissed the prospect of a coalition between the BJP and the Congress party, as well as with parties like the AAP and the RJD. The absence of a historical precedent for such alliances, he suggested, makes these combinations unlikely. The BJP leader also addressed the speculation surrounding a potential renewal of ties with the AIADMK. While he refrained from making any definitive statements, Goyal intriguingly quoted: ‘the air is pregnant with possibilities.’ This cryptic remark suggests that while political outcomes in Tamil Nadu remain unpredictable, a BJP-Congress partnership is definitively ruled out.

Growth and Confidence in Tamil Nadu

Goyal expressed confidence in the BJP’s progress in Tamil Nadu, crediting the party’s growth to the leadership of state BJP chief K Annamalai and the public’s appetite for a new political direction. He stressed that the BJP is not in a position of desperation for alliances anywhere in the country, including Tamil Nadu.

Critique of the Opposition

Turning his attention to the opposition, Goyal criticized the INDIA bloc, describing it as a rebranded version of the UPA that has failed to significantly influence electoral outcomes between 2014 and 2024.

India’s Export Targets

On the economic front, Goyal acknowledged a significant growth in India’s exports from US $500 billion to US $776 billion over two years. However, he cautioned that such rapid expansion is not sustainable over the long term. The Minister indicated a cooling-off period to stabilize supply, driven by domestic demand leading to export restrictions worth US $12 billion, potentially rising to US $20 billion by the end of the year. Despite these restrictions, Goyal projected that exports would exceed the current figure but would not hit the US $1 trillion mark within the year.

India International Relations Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

