Piyush Goyal Criticizes Thackerays' Stance on Mumbai Slum Rehabilitation, Advocates for Development

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray for their "anti-development agenda". He criticised them, claiming that they were attempting to oppose the right of every slum-dweller in Mumbai to "a better life". Earlier in the day, Aaditya Thackeray had latched on to a comment that Goyal, the BJP's candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, had made in an interaction with a media house about pursuing a project to ensure his constituency is slum-free.

The Union minister had welcomed the idea of salt pan lands in Mumbai being redistributed for slum rehabilitation. Aaditya Thackeray had called it a "very dangerous scheme" and alleged the BJP was trying to remove slums and relocate those living in them to faraway salt pan lands. In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said, "Uddhav Thackeray ji and his son cannot dictate the fate of Mumbai. This city sustains the dreams and aspirations of everyone who calls it their home. Those who live in the slums of the city have every right to a better life."

"To oppose me to a vision that sees Mumbai transforming into one of the finest cities in the world reflects their anti-development agenda. Their blind opposition to our bold ideas and commitment to taking development to every doorstep reeks of a mindset to keep the people suppressed and deprived," Goyal added, emphasizing his commitment to providing a good home for every slum-dweller and rehabilitating them where they live. "The discredited, disheartened, demoralised and derailed leadership of Uddhav ji cannot provide solutions but only creates discord in society," the Union minister said, slamming the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Goyal's firm stance on slum rehabilitation presents a significant shift towards urban development and improved living standards in Mumbai. The ongoing controversy and political tensions between BJP and Shiv Sena underscore the complexities of addressing urban poverty and housing crises in India's financial capital. The debate over the use of salt pan lands for slum rehabilitation reveals deeper issues regarding land use, urban planning, and the vision for Mumbai's future.