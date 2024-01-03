en English
Politics

Pivotal Changes and Developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands: A Recap of July-September 2023

Waqas Arain
January 3, 2024
In a series of significant administrative and policy shifts, the U.S. Virgin Islands underwent pivotal changes between July and September of 2023. From key appointments to influential legislative decisions, the islands experienced transformative moments impacting various sectors, underscoring the dynamic nature of its political, social, and economic landscape.

Key Appointments and Resolutions

St. Thomas native, Chris V. Rey, was appointed as president of Barber-Scotia College in North Carolina in an achievement of note. The V.I. Public Services Commission approved a substantial 22% water rate increase requested by WAPA, leading to a ripple effect in the cost of water for residents. The Republican National Committee and former V.I. Republican Party chairman, John Canegata, settled on a resolution, resulting in the dissolution of a controversial fundraising group.

Nigel Field stepped down as the superintendent of the V.I. National Park, with Scott Simmonds taking the helm as the acting superintendent. Governor Albert Bryan Jr. made strategic nominations, including Kevin McCurdy for Finance Commissioner and Natalie Hodge for Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner. Aliyah Boston, WNBA star, waved the flag for the Virgin Islands as an official tourism ambassador, and Karen M. Carty made headlines as UVI’s first female athletics director.

Legislative and Legal Developments

The 35th Legislature exhibited its power by overriding a veto by Gov. Bryan pertaining to a contentious zoning variance and later greenlighted a controversial land swap between the Virgin Islands and the federal government. The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals stood its ground, affirming a ruling that denied the V.I. Carnival Committee’s motion for a preliminary injunction against the government’s use of specific trademarks.

In a landmark settlement, JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay $75 million to the V.I. Justice Department addressing claims of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s criminal activities. A portion of the funds is earmarked to support local charities and law enforcement.

Infrastructure and Social Initiatives

In a bid to enhance tourism and local economy, the National Park announced its plans to solicit bids for the redevelopment of Caneel Bay resort. Boosting its rehabilitation programs, the Bureau of Corrections initiated the Equine Therapy Program at the John Bell prison. Marking another significant appointment, Larry Griffith was named the United Negro College Fund’s executive vice president for programs and student services.

As the U.S. Virgin Islands sails into the future, these pivotal changes and developments set the stage for a transformative period, influencing the islands’ trajectory across various sectors.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

