Pittsburg County Election Board Outlines Voter Guidelines Ahead of Special Election

In a bid to ensure a smooth and informed voting process for the upcoming January 9 Special Election in Pittsburg County, Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes has released substantial guidelines for voters. This initiative aims to minimize errors and confusion, particularly for first-time voters, and maximize voter engagement in the democratic process.

Rectifying Ballot Errors

Voters who commit errors while marking their ballot are advised against making attempts to rectify their mistakes. Instead, they are encouraged to present the erroneous ballot to precinct officials, who will issue a new one. This measure ensures the integrity of the vote, preventing potential misunderstandings or misinterpretations that could arise from correction attempts.

Selective Voting and Ballot Insertion

According to Barnes, voters are not obligated to make a selection for every item on the ballot for it to be considered valid. The voting device is configured to register only those selections that are explicitly marked. Furthermore, ballots can be inserted into the voting system in any orientation. If an error such as over-marking is detected, the system will generate an error report and return the ballot to the voter for correction.

Assistance for Voters and ID Requirements

Voters requiring assistance, including those desiring to use the audio-assisted ballot system, can seek help from precinct officials without needing to show proof of disability. This provision aims to facilitate an inclusive and accessible voting process for all citizens. However, voters are reminded that identification is mandatory for voting. Acceptable forms of ID include a photo ID from the federal government, the state of Oklahoma, or a federally-recognized tribe, or the free voter ID card provided upon voter registration. Importantly, IDs must not be expired beyond the election date.