PISTON Members Request LTFRB to Revoke Franchise Consolidation Amid PUV Modernization Concerns

Some members of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON) have taken a significant step by filing a petition with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to reverse the consolidation of their public utility jeepneys (PUJ) franchises. This move is a direct response to their growing concerns over the PUV modernization program initiated by the government. Led by PISTON Deputy Secretary General Bong Baylon, the group expressed their apprehensions about joining forces with jeepney cooperatives or corporations, fearing the loss of their rights and control as individual operators and stakeholders.

Advertisment

Background of the Dispute

The petition, signed by 75 jeepney operators, marks a critical moment in the ongoing debate surrounding the PUV modernization program launched in 2017. The program mandates that PUV operators and drivers form transport cooperatives or corporations to qualify for financial assistance, which would enable them to upgrade to modern, Euro-4 compliant vehicles. However, Dexter Laurente, one of the petitioners, reveals the dilemma faced by individual operators like himself who were compelled to consolidate their franchises due to government deadlines, fearing the loss of their livelihoods.

The Government's Stance and Program Objectives

Advertisment

The PUV modernization program aims to overhaul the country's aging public transport fleet, making it safer and more environmentally friendly. The government has been pushing for the consolidation of franchises as a means to streamline operations and make them more efficient. However, this has met with resistance from some sectors, who argue that the move strips them of their independence and could potentially lead to mismanagement by larger, possibly unqualified entities. Despite these concerns, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended the deadline for consolidation applications to April 30, 2024, in a bid to accommodate more operators.

Implications and Future Prospects

This petition highlights the complex challenges and concerns faced by individual PUV operators within the broader framework of the government's modernization efforts. As PISTON and its members await a response from the LTFRB, the outcome of this petition could set a precedent for how similar grievances are addressed in the future. It also underscores the need for a more inclusive and consultative approach in implementing wide-reaching transport policies, ensuring that the transition not only meets environmental and safety standards but also safeguards the livelihoods and rights of all stakeholders involved.